HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTOREYS, Encourages CareDx (CDNA) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

The investigation centers on the accuracy of CareDx's statements concerning its business practices, accounting, and public reporting, particularly pertaining to the company's kidney testing and phlebotomy services.

On Oct. 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released Q3 2021 financial results in which the company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") had recently served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx's kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether CareDx engaged in making false claims concerning its kidney tests to federal health care programs," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

