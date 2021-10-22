Service Fusion Integrates with Trane and American Standard to Simplify HVAC Dealer sales Process

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, an EverCommerce solution (NASDAQ: EVCM) and leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, announced today its product integration with Trane® Residential and American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning, leading global providers of indoor comfort solutions and services. This phase of the multi-step integration allows contractors to receive, manage, and provide updates on leads and jobs originating from Trane and American Standard, eliminating multiple manual entry processes and saving contractors' valuable time.

"As more of our dealers are investing in field service management software, we wanted to make the process as seamless as possible," said Katherine Shin, VP of Customer Experience, "Integrating with Service Fusion enables those on the platform to simplify how they run their entire business, from acquiring a new customer to when that customer needs after-sales service."

"We are delighted to deliver this first phase of the integration to our customers just a few short months after announcing the expansion of our partnership with Trane and American Standard," said Jose Moreira, SVP of Partnerships and Operations at Service Fusion, "These features will provide valuable, time-saving benefits, and we're excited to begin work on the next phases."

Service Fusion is the first field service management software provider to complete and launch the integration after announcing the partnership earlier this year. The next phase of the integration, expected in 2022, will enable dealers to streamline workflows relating to product catalogs and inventory availability.

About Service Fusion

Founded in 2014, Service Fusion serves over 5,000 field service contractors in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repair. Service Fusion allows service contractors to operate their business from anywhere. You can learn more about Service Fusion at www.servicefusion.com.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com

About American Standard

American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning offers a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, parts support and advanced controls for residential and light commercial applications to help families feel more comfortable and breathe easier in their homes. For more information, visit www.americanstandardair.com

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce [Nasdaq: EVCM] is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the structure and benefits of the integration between Service Fusion and Trane. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors described in EverCommerce Inc.'s filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While EverCommerce may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

