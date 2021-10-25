The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 results on Monday, November 15, 2021, after the U.S. stock market closes. The Company will then host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (833) 989-3106 and the international dial-in number is (873) 415-0233. The conference ID is 2666107. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on November 15, 2021 through November 22, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is (800) 585-8367 and the international replay dial-in number is (416) 621-4642. The replay passcode is 2666107.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit, and MYXfitness, the Company's connected fitness brand. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

