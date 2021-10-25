Burns & Levinson Partner Sean Coffey Named a Rhode Island Go To Lawyer by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Sean Coffey, a respected environmental attorney and visionary, has been named a Rhode Island Go To Lawyer by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the top lawyers across the state who are leaders in their field with a long record of success.

In private practice for almost 40 years, including nearly 20 years at Burns & Levinson, Coffey manages the firm's Providence office and previously served for 14 years on the firm's Executive Committee. He is well-known for his work bringing innovative environmental infrastructure projects and public/private partnerships (P3) to fruition throughout Rhode Island and across the country. His clients include developers and institutional investors in major energy projects, including hydro-power and off-shore wind energy facilities, transportation and intermodal facilities, as well as major commercial, residential and mixed-use projects, involving environmental, land use, and transactional representation for the remediation and adaptive reuse of brownfield sites throughout Rhode Island.

Coffey began his legal career in public service as staff counsel to the Rhode Island Department of Natural Resources, where he helped develop the legislation that created the Department of Environmental Management. He spent six years as legal counsel and chief legal counsel for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and is widely credited with working to develop environmental programs and for drafting many of the existing environmental laws in Rhode Island, including statutes dealing with hazardous waste management, solid waste disposal, wetlands protection, air pollution control, water pollution control, and groundwater protection. He later served in the Rhode Island Senate from 1985-1991, focusing on environmental and historic preservation issues and civil rights.

Coffey recently served as chairman of the Rhode Island House of Representatives Special Legislative P3 Commission, which was charged with studying and providing recommendations to promote the upgrade of facilities used for public purposes by encouraging private investment in qualifying projects. He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his B.S.F.S. from Georgetown University.

