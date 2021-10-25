<span class="legendSpanClass">Hot Pie Media hosts include Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden, Award-winning actor Chris Noth ("Sex and the City"), Emmy Award-winning actor Judge Reinhold, ("Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Beverly Hills Cop") and Steppenwolf founder John Kay (known for the Rock anthems: "Born to be Wild" and "Magic Carpet Ride")</span>

Hot Pie Media Podcast Network Officially Launches From Austin, Texas, Unveiling Original Content, Baked Fresh Daily, With A Slate Of Celebrity Hosts Ranging From Academy, Emmy, And Tony Award-Winning Actors To Iconic, GRAMMY Award-Winning Rock Stars

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin, Texas-based audio and visual podcast network Hot Pie Media, with offices in London and Los Angeles, has been busy baking up a storm of daily original podcasts, music shows and specials. With a powerhouse team of media industry professionals at the helm, the on-demand network creates diverse and all-encompassing content on over 30 platforms with an impressive list of celebrity hosts.

Hot Pie Media

To ensure a high probability of success, Hot Pie Media has assembled a world-class team of partners from the top level of the media and entertainment industry including renowned media veterans Robert Walker (KLRU-TV/Austin City Limits Board of Directors), John Peyton (founder of Jagger Peyton Entertainment), and UK-based Chris Jagger (musician and author, and younger brother of Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger), Sherry Daly (worked with The Rolling Stones for nearly 40 years, running their London management office and was personal manager to Charlie Watts for more than thirty years and Ronnie Wood for the last ten years of her tenure prior to her retirement), David Raphael (the visionary behind the marketing success of podcasts "Joe Rogan," "SmartLess," "Serial", "This American Life," Anna Faris' "Unqualified" and Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert"), and Andrew "Andy" Meyer whose accomplishments include: former President of Robert Redford's production company, Executive Producer of iconic movies "The Breakfast Club," (giving John Hughes his first directing deal), "Birdy," "Better Off Dead," and "Fried Green Tomatoes," as well as Executive Producer of Sting's GRAMMY Award-winning music video "Bring On The Night."

Hot Pie Media Network allows podcast creators to do what they do best: Create, and Hot Pie Media does what it does best: Produce, Manage, Distribute, Promote, and Monetize content. Hot Pie Media covers topics ranging from the arts, business/finance, comedy, crime, curiosity, and entertainment, to food, health, history, inspiration/spirituality, kids/family, Latino, lifestyle, music, news/politics, science/technology, society/culture, and TV/film, and continues to add to this list.

"Our partners and relationships in the industry play an active role in the day-to-day development of our original and curated content," said co-founder Robert Walker. "There's a lot of talent, both celebrated and yet to be discovered that deserves to be heard but don't have the support, expertise or time to reach a larger audience on their own. That's why we created Hot Pie Media."

"Creating nationally syndicated radio shows was rewarding for us because of our affinity for terrestrial radio stations; however, podcasting and streaming is now in the mainstream of content creation and distribution," said co-founder John Peyton.

Since its inception, Hot Pie Media has licensed, developed and acquired the most unique audio/visual content for distribution on over 30 listening platforms, which include Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Castbox, Google Podcasts and YouTube.

Hot Pie Media is an on-demand digital audio/visual entertainment network with interests primarily in the creation of original, relevant and entertaining podcasts and unique music programs. Hot Pie Media creates and curates podcasts providing production, distribution and monetization to entertainers, artists and thought leaders. Hot Pie Media develops, licenses and acquires unique audio/visual content for distribution on multiple platforms worldwide. For more information visit, www.hotpiemedia.com.

