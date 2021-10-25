Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Highlights include:
- U.S. RevPAR exceeded 2019 levels by 7%, growing 59% versus 2020.
- System-wide rooms grew 60 basis points sequentially, including 40 basis points of growth in the U.S. and 80 basis points of growth internationally.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.09 compared to $0.29 in third quarter 2020; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.16 compared to $0.36 in third quarter 2020.
- Net income of $103 million compared to $27 million in third quarter 2020; adjusted net income of $109 million compared to $34 million in third quarter 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $194 million compared to $103 million in third quarter 2020.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $147 million compared to $97 million in third quarter 2020; free cash flow of $141 million compared to $92 million in third quarter 2020.
- Returned $50 million to shareholders in the quarter through $27 million of share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share.
- Board of Directors recently authorized a 33% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to pre-pandemic level of $0.32 per share beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in fourth quarter 2021.
- Company raises full-year 2021 outlook.
"Our resilient select-service franchising business model continues to lead the industry's recovery with RevPAR well in excess of 2019 levels. These results have been fueled by the many investments we made over the last two years to capture an increasing share of both leisure and everyday business travel," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Developer interest in our brands is strong. Our pipeline grew another 440 basis points and is now at pre-pandemic levels. At the same time our teams opened over 50% more rooms than we opened last year, and more rooms than we opened in the third quarter of 2019. Our diversified brand portfolio, now including our newly launched upper midscale all-inclusive brand, Alltra, and compelling owner value proposition, combined with our asset-light business model positions us to deliver strong free cash flow and shareholder returns well into the future."
Fee-related and other revenues increased 48% to $377 million compared to $255 million in the third quarter of 2020 primarily reflecting the ongoing recovery in travel demand and its impact on global RevPAR, which has now recovered to 97% of 2019 levels, including domestic RevPAR at 7% above 2019.
The Company generated net income of $103 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $27 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $76 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, reflects the increase in fee-related and other revenues and lower net interest expense, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses due to the ongoing recovery in travel demand.
The following discussion of third quarter operating results focuses on the Company's key drivers as well as revenue and adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's segments. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.
System Size
September 30, 2021
QTD Change
YTD Change
United States
486,800
40
(10)
International
315,800
80
230
Global
802,600
60
80
Year-to-date, the Company's global system grew 80 basis points, reflecting quarter-over-quarter sequential growth of 60 basis points driven by 40 basis points of growth in the U.S. and 80 basis points of growth internationally. Third quarter room openings exceeded 2019 levels by 4% globally reflecting a 46% increase in domestic additions. The Company's annualized retention rate through third quarter stood at approximately 95%, putting the Company solidly on track with its goal of achieving a 95% retention rate and its net room growth outlook of 1.5 to 2% for the full year 2021.
RevPAR
Third Quarter
YOY
Constant
United States
$
57.73
59
%
7
%
International
27.15
49
(25)
Global
45.80
56
(3)
Global and international RevPAR began to lap the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2021, while the U.S. began to lap its onset in March 2021. As such, comparisons to 2019 (on a two-year, constant currency basis) are more meaningful when evaluating trends. On this basis, third quarter RevPAR in the U.S. exceeded 2019 levels by 7% while global RevPAR recovered to 97% of 2019 levels and international RevPAR declined 25%. The 7% increase in the U.S. represents continued sequential improvement compared to a decline of 5% in the second quarter of 2021. Notably, RevPAR for the Company's economy brands exceeded 2019 levels by 14% in the third quarter. The 25% international decline demonstrates strong sequential progress from a 44% decline in second quarter led by growth in regions where travel restrictions subsided. Canada improved 32 points to a 17% decline and EMEA improved 43 points to a 25% decline, partially offset by a 10 point sequential decrease to a 17% decline in China due to travel restrictions resulting from local COVID outbreaks in August and September.
Business Segment Results
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Third
Third
2020
%
Third
Third
Quarter
%
Change
Hotel Franchising
$
337
$
236
43
%
$
193
$
119
62
%
Hotel Management
126
101
25
16
2
n/a
Corporate and
—
—
—
(15)
(18)
17
Total Company
$
463
$
337
37
$
194
$
103
88
Hotel Franchising revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $337 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA increased 62% to $193 million reflecting the growth in revenues as well as a timing benefit from the marketing fund, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses.
Hotel Management revenues increased 25% year-over-year to $126 million, including a $4 million increase in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues increased $21 million, or 111%, to $40 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase, as well as improved performance at the Company's owned hotels. Hotel Management adjusted EBITDA increased $14 million year-over-year reflecting the revenue increases, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses, and reflecting significant margin expansion (excluding cost reimbursements) to 40% in 2021 from 11% in 2020.
During the third quarter 2021, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $19 million; while in third quarter 2020, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $8 million.
Development
The Company awarded 151 new contracts this quarter, 3% higher than 2019. On September 30, 2021, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,450 hotels and approximately 193,000 rooms. The pipeline grew 440 basis points year-over-year and 120 basis points sequentially - including 90 basis points domestically and 140 basis points internationally. Approximately 65% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 76% is new construction, of which approximately 34% has broken ground.
Cash and Liquidity
The Company generated $147 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $97 million in third quarter 2020. The Company generated $141 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $92 million in the third quarter 2020.
At September 30, 2021, the Company had $193 million of cash on its balance sheet and approximately $930 million in total liquidity. The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 3.7 times at September 30, 2021 and within the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range.
Share Repurchases and Dividends
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 374,000 shares of its common stock for $27 million at an average price of $73.13 per share.
The Company paid common stock dividends of $23 million, or $0.24 per share, in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's Board of Directors authorized a 33% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to pre-pandemic level of $0.32 per share, beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in fourth quarter 2021.
2021 Outlook
The Company updated its outlook for full-year 2021 as follows:
- Net rooms growth of 1.5% to 2% versus our prior outlook of 1% to 2%.
- RevPAR growth of approximately 43% versus 2020, or a decline of approximately 14% compared to 2019, which is improved from growth of approximately 40% versus 2020, or a decline of approximately 16% compared to 2019.
- Fee-related and other revenues of $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion, up from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $570 million, up from $525 million to $535 million.
- Adjusted net income of $275 million to $285 million, up from $244 million to $254 million.
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.93 to $3.03, up from $2.60 to $2.70, based on a diluted share count of 94.0 million that excludes any share repurchases after September 30, 2021.
- Free cash conversion from Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 60%, up from approximately 55%.
More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Conference Call Information
Wyndham Hotels will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 877 876-9173 and providing the passcode "Wyndham". Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on October 28, 2021. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on October 28, 2021 at 800 839-4992.
Presentation of Financial Information
Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham Hotels' current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends, restructuring charges and statements related to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham Hotels makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham Hotels to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the continuation or worsening of the effects from COVID-19, its scope, duration and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for travel; the success of the Company's mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19; the Company's performance in any recovery from COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising and management businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; concerns with or threats of pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus and actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including stay-in-place directives and other travel restrictions; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; risks related to the Company's relationship with CorePoint Lodging; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
Table 1
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
INCOME/(LOSS) STATEMENT
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
Royalties and franchise fees
$
144
$
96
$
344
$
250
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
149
99
353
288
Management and other fees
32
12
82
50
License and other fees
20
21
60
63
Other
32
27
92
79
Fee-related and other revenues
377
255
931
730
Cost reimbursements
86
82
242
274
Net revenues
463
337
1,173
1,004
Expenses
Marketing, reservation and loyalty
130
107
327
311
Operating
33
25
92
82
General and administrative
30
28
81
82
Cost reimbursements
86
82
242
274
Depreciation and amortization
23
24
70
73
Separation-related
—
—
3
1
Impairments, net
—
—
—
206
Restructuring
—
—
—
29
Transaction-related, net
—
—
—
13
Total expenses
302
266
815
1,071
Operating income/(loss)
161
71
358
(67)
Interest expense, net
22
29
73
83
Early extinguishment of debt
—
—
18
—
Income/(loss) before income taxes
139
42
267
(150)
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
36
15
72
(25)
Net income/(loss)
$
103
$
27
$
195
$
(125)
Earnings/(loss) per share
Basic
$
1.10
$
0.29
$
2.09
$
(1.34)
Diluted
1.09
0.29
2.08
(1.34)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
93.6
93.3
93.5
93.4
Diluted
94.1
93.4
93.9
93.4
Table 2
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full
Hotel Franchising
Net revenues
2021
$
209
$
283
$
337
2020
243
182
236
$
202
$
863
2019
269
331
379
300
1,279
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
2021
$
105
$
166
$
193
2020
110
86
119
$
77
$
392
2019
115
164
197
153
629
Hotel Management
Net revenues
2021
$
94
$
123
$
126
2020
167
76
101
$
94
$
437
2019
197
201
180
190
768
Adjusted EBITDA
2021
$
5
$
16
$
16
2020
17
(4)
2
$
(1)
$
13
2019
16
16
13
21
66
Corporate and Other
Net revenues
2021
$
—
$
—
$
—
2020
—
—
—
$
—
$
—
2019
2
1
1
2
6
Adjusted EBITDA
2021
$
(13)
$
(14)
$
(15)
2020
(18)
(16)
(18)
$
(18)
$
(69)
2019
(18)
(19)
(18)
(19)
(74)
Total Company
Net revenues
2021
$
303
$
406
$
463
2020
410
258
337
$
296
$
1,300
2019
468
533
560
492
2,053
Net income/(loss)
2021
$
24
$
68
$
103
2020
22
(174)
27
$
(7)
$
(132)
2019
21
26
45
64
157
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
2021
$
97
$
168
$
194
2020
109
66
103
$
58
$
336
2019
113
161
192
155
621
___________________
NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.
(a)
Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 and 2019 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the current year presentation.
Table 3
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
CONDENSED CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net income/(loss)
$
195
$
(125)
Depreciation and amortization
70
73
Impairment (a)
—
209
Deferred income taxes
4
(52)
Trade receivables
(10)
(64)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
18
5
Deferred revenues
14
(43)
Other, net
36
54
Net cash provided by operating activities
327
57
Investing activities
Property and equipment additions
(23)
(23)
Other, net
2
(1)
Net cash used in investing activities
(21)
(24)
Financing activities
Proceeds from/(payments of) long-term debt, net
(525)
722
Dividends to shareholders
(53)
(45)
Repurchases of common stock
(26)
(50)
Other, net
(2)
(18)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(606)
609
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
—
(1)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(300)
641
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
493
94
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
193
$
735
Free Cash Flow:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities (b)
$
147
$
97
$
327
$
57
Less: Property and equipment additions
(6)
(5)
(23)
(23)
Free cash flow
$
141
$
92
$
304
$
34
_______________________
(a)
2020 excludes $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset.
(b)
The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $10 million and $58 million, respectively, of payments in connection with our restructuring initiatives, our acquisition of La Quinta and our spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.
Table 4
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
As of
As of
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
193
$
493
Trade receivables, net
290
295
Property and equipment, net
259
278
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,211
3,240
Other current and non-current assets
357
338
Total assets
$
4,310
$
4,644
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Total debt
$
2,088
$
2,597
Other current liabilities
350
325
Deferred income tax liabilities
370
359
Other non-current liabilities
379
400
Total liabilities
3,187
3,681
Total stockholders' equity
1,123
963
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,310
$
4,644
Our outstanding debt was as follows:
As of September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
As of December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
$750 million revolving credit facility (due May 2023)
$
—
$
—
Term loan (due May 2025)
1,544
1,554
5.375% senior unsecured notes (due April 2026) (a)
—
496
4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028)
492
492
Finance leases
52
55
Total debt
2,088
2,597
Cash and cash equivalents
193
493
Net debt
$
1,895
$
2,104
_______________________
(a)
The Company redeemed these notes on April 15, 2021 primarily with available cash.
Our outstanding debt as of September 30, 2021 matures as follows:
Amount
Within 1 year
$
21
Between 1 and 2 years
21
Between 2 and 3 years
22
Between 3 and 4 years
1,502
Between 4 and 5 years
7
Thereafter
515
Total
$
2,088
Table 5
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Beginning Room Count (January 1)
United States
487,300
510,200
(22,900)
(4%)
International
308,600
320,800
(12,200)
(4)
Global
795,900
831,000
(35,100)
(4)
Additions
United States
16,000
8,400
7,600
90
International
16,500
13,100
3,400
26
Global
32,500
21,500
11,000
51
Deletions
United States
(16,500)
(20,900)
4,400
21
International (a)
(9,300)
(27,600)
18,300
66
Global (a)
(25,800)
(48,500)
22,700
47
Ending Room Count (September 30)
United States
486,800
497,700
(10,900)
(2)
International
315,800
306,300
9,500
3
Global
802,600
804,000
(1,400)
—%
As of September 30,
FY 2019
2021
2020
Change
% Change (b)
System Size
United States
Economy
244,600
253,000
(8,400)
(3%)
Midscale and Upper Midscale
223,900
229,100
(5,200)
(2)
Upscale and Above
18,300
15,600
2,700
17
Total United States
486,800
497,700
(10,900)
(2%)
86%
International
Greater China
151,100
142,000
9,100
6%
3
Rest of Asia Pacific
29,000
27,000
2,000
7
1
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
65,700
67,400
(1,700)
(3)
4
Canada
39,700
40,600
(900)
(2)
5
Latin America
30,300
29,300
1,000
3
1
Total International
315,800
306,300
9,500
3%
14
Global
802,600
804,000
(1,400)
—%
100%
____________________
(a)
2020 includes the termination of approximately 18,200 rooms including 14,000 master-franchisee rooms in Greater China, 1,300 rooms in the U.S. and 2,900 unprofitable rooms in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the rest of Asia Pacific in connection with the Company's previously announced strategic termination plan.
(b)
Includes the global impact from the Company's previously announced strategic termination plan in 2020 resulting in the removal of 8,500 rooms in 2020, including 6,900 rooms in the U.S., and 1,600 unprofitable rooms in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the rest of Asia Pacific.
(c)
FY 2019 provided to illustrate pre-pandemic results.
Table 5 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
REVENUE DRIVERS
Three Months Ended
Constant Currency
Two-Year Basis
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$
51.33
52%
14%
Midscale and Upper Midscale
62.51
62
4
Upscale and Above
93.42
127
(14)
Total United States
$
57.73
59%
7%
International
Greater China
$
16.70
18%
(17%)
Rest of Asia Pacific
19.57
3
(53)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
40.81
90
(25)
Canada
54.45
56
(17)
Latin America
18.44
172
(34)
Total International
$
27.15
49%
(25%)
Global
$
45.80
56%
(3%)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.6%
4.4%
20 bps
International
2.2%
2.1%
10 bps
Global
4.1%
3.9%
20 bps
Nine Months Ended
Constant Currency
Two-Year Basis
Regional RevPAR Growth
United States
Economy
$
40.50
45%
3%
Midscale and Upper Midscale
49.74
48
(10)
Upscale and Above
72.01
59
(31)
Total United States
$
45.64
47%
(6%)
International
Greater China
$
16.30
68%
(16%)
Rest of Asia Pacific
20.87
9
(46)
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
24.35
20
(51)
Canada
33.73
24
(33)
Latin America
15.37
26
(43)
Total International
$
20.66
34%
(37%)
Global
$
35.94
44%
(16%)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Average Royalty Rate
United States
4.6%
4.5%
10 bps
International
2.2%
2.2%
—
Global
4.1%
4.0%
10 bps
________________________
(a)
International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
(b)
Compares 2021 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.
Table 6
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full Year
Hotel Franchising
Global RevPAR
2021
$
24.02
$
35.69
$
44.67
2020
$
25.90
$
17.05
$
28.83
$
23.19
$
23.74
2019
$
33.76
$
42.04
$
45.23
$
34.51
$
38.91
U.S. RevPAR
2021
$
29.68
$
46.99
$
56.38
2020
$
31.43
$
23.19
$
36.06
$
27.28
$
29.50
2019
$
37.69
$
48.65
$
51.93
$
37.96
$
44.09
International RevPAR
2021
$
15.26
$
18.21
$
26.62
2020
$
17.39
$
7.66
$
17.39
$
16.71
$
14.75
2019
$
27.56
$
31.59
$
34.79
$
29.15
$
30.80
Global Rooms
2021
748,700
752,500
758,600
2020
769,000
754,700
748,200
746,500
746,500
2019
745,300
751,300
758,400
770,200
770,200
U.S. Rooms
2021
452,500
454,200
458,000
2020
463,900
460,200
459,600
452,600
452,600
2019
454,900
457,600
460,100
464,600
464,600
International Rooms
2021
296,200
298,300
300,600
2020
305,100
294,500
288,600
293,900
293,900
2019
290,400
293,700
298,300
305,600
305,600
Hotel Management
Global RevPAR
2021
$
38.17
$
56.08
$
64.63
2020
$
50.00
$
20.67
$
34.34
$
32.91
$
34.67
2019
$
63.25
$
66.67
$
66.65
$
59.19
$
64.01
U.S. RevPAR
2021
$
42.89
$
67.42
$
78.27
2020
$
54.35
$
23.21
$
39.12
$
34.14
$
37.97
2019
$
65.58
$
71.61
$
70.75
$
60.89
$
67.32
International RevPAR
2021
$
27.12
$
31.20
$
37.53
2020
$
38.07
$
13.78
$
23.16
$
29.86
$
26.21
2019
$
55.12
$
49.53
$
52.49
$
53.67
$
52.69
Global Rooms
2021
48,500
45,500
44,000
2020
59,300
58,200
55,800
49,400
49,400
2019
66,800
65,200
63,400
60,800
60,800
U.S. Rooms
2021
33,500
30,600
28,800
2020
42,900
41,800
38,100
34,700
34,700
2019
51,700
50,700
49,100
45,600
45,600
International Rooms
2021
15,000
14,900
15,200
2020
16,400
16,400
17,700
14,700
14,700
2019
15,100
14,500
14,300
15,200
15,200
Table 6 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full Year
Total System
Global RevPAR
2021
$
24.90
$
36.92
$
45.80
2020
$
27.68
$
17.31
$
29.23
$
23.84
$
24.51
2019
$
36.21
$
44.06
$
46.94
$
36.36
$
40.92
U.S. RevPAR
2021
$
30.62
$
48.37
$
57.73
2020
$
33.45
$
23.19
$
36.31
$
27.80
$
30.20
2019
$
40.56
$
50.98
$
53.79
$
40.09
$
46.39
International RevPAR
2021
$
15.83
$
18.84
$
27.15
2020
$
18.45
$
7.96
$
17.72
$
17.37
$
15.35
2019
$
28.92
$
32.47
$
35.63
$
30.29
$
31.85
Global Rooms
2021
797,200
798,000
802,600
2020
828,300
812,900
804,000
795,900
795,900
2019
812,100
816,600
821,800
831,000
831,000
U.S. Rooms
2021
486,000
484,800
486,800
2020
506,800
502,000
497,700
487,300
487,300
2019
506,600
508,300
509,200
510,200
510,200
International Rooms
2021
311,200
313,200
315,800
2020
321,500
310,900
306,300
308,600
308,600
2019
305,500
308,300
312,600
320,800
320,800
_________________________
NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales.
Table 7
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions)
The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Full Year
2021
Net income
$
24
$
68
$
103
Provision for income taxes
11
25
36
Depreciation and amortization
24
24
23
Interest expense, net
28
22
22
Early extinguishment of debt (a)
—
18
—
Stock-based compensation expense
5
8
7
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
3
Separation-related expenses (c)
2
1
—
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary
1
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
97
$
168
$
194
2020
Net income/(loss)
$
22
$
(174)
$
27
$
(7)
$
(132)
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
9
(48)
15
(2)
(26)
Depreciation and amortization
25
25
24
24
98
Interest expense, net
25
28
29
30
112
Stock-based compensation expense
4
5
5
5
19
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
2
2
9
Impairments, net (e)
—
206
—
—
206
Restructuring costs (f)
13
16
—
5
34
Transaction-related expenses, net (g)
8
5
—
—
12
Separation-related expenses (c)
1
—
—
1
2
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary
countries (d)
—
—
1
—
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
109
$
66
$
103
$
58
$
336
2019
Net income
$
21
$
26
$
45
$
64
$
157
Provision for income taxes
5
10
21
14
50
Depreciation and amortization
29
27
26
28
109
Interest expense, net
24
26
25
25
100
Stock-based compensation expense
3
4
4
4
15
Development advance notes amortization (b)
2
2
2
2
8
Impairment, net (h)
—
45
—
—
45
Contract termination costs (i)
—
9
34
(1)
42
Restructuring costs (j)
—
—
—
8
8
Transaction-related expenses, net (g)
7
11
12
10
40
Separation-related expenses (c)
21
1
—
—
22
Transaction-related item (k)
—
—
20
—
20
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary
countries (d)
1
—
3
1
5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
113
$
161
$
192
$
155
$
621
_____________________
NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(a)
Relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. These expenses were recorded in interest expense, net on the Company's income/(loss) statement.
(b)
Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance.
(c)
Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.
(d)
Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.
(e)
Represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset.
(f)
Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19.
(g)
Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta.
(h)
Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.
(i)
Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.
(j)
Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations.
(k)
Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.
Table 7 (continued)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
$
1.09
$
0.29
$
2.08
$
(1.34)
Net income/(loss)
$
103
$
27
$
195
$
(125)
Adjustments:
Early extinguishment of debt (a)
—
—
18
—
Acquisition-related amortization expense (b)
9
9
27
28
Separation-related expenses
—
—
3
1
Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries
—
1
1
2
Impairments, net
—
—
—
206
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
29
Transaction-related expenses, net
—
—
—
13
Total adjustments before tax
9
10
49
279
Income tax provision (c)
3
3
12
65
Total adjustments after tax
6
7
37
214
Adjusted net income
$
109
$
34
$
232
$
89
Adjustments - EPS impact
0.07
0.07
0.39
2.30
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.16
$
0.36
$
2.47
$
0.96
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
94.1
93.4
93.9
93.5
______________________
(a)
Relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. These expenses were recorded in interest expense, net on the Company's income/(loss) statement.
(b)
Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income/(loss) statement.
(c)
Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.
Table 8
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
2021 OUTLOOK
As of October 27, 2021
(In millions, except per share data)
2021 Outlook
Fee-related and other revenues (a)
$
1,210 - 1,230
Adjusted EBITDA
560 - 570
Depreciation and amortization expense (b)
55 - 57
Development advance notes amortization expense
9 - 11
Stock-based compensation expense
27 - 29
Interest expense, net (c)
93 - 95
Adjusted income before income taxes
370 - 385
Income tax expense (d)
95 - 100
Adjusted net income
$
275 - 285
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
2.93 - 3.03
Diluted shares (e)
94.0
Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds
Approx. +$5
Capital expenditures
Approx. $40
Development advance notes
Approx. $40
Free cash flow conversion rate (f)
Approx. 60%
Year-over-Year Growth
Global RevPAR (g)
Approx. 43%
Number of rooms
1.5% - 2%
_____________________
(a)
Includes $70 million of license fees, which reflects the minimum levels outlined in the underlying agreements.
(b)
Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $36 - $38 million.
(c)
Excludes charges relating to the early extinguishment of debt.
(d)
Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 26%.
(e)
Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after September 30, 2021.
(f)
Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities.
(g)
Compared to 2019, outlook represents a 14% decline in global RevPAR.
In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.
Table 9
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS
DEFINITIONS
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related) and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.
Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.
Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.
Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.
Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).
Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.
Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.
RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.
Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.
