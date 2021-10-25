UCLA Anderson Forecast to Launch a Fellowship Program Focused on Developing Professional Economists from Diverse Backgrounds

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson Forecast, through a grant from Edison International, announced the launch of a new fellowship program aimed at inspiring and developing young economists from underserved communities.

The UCLA Anderson Forecast Fellows Program will officially launch in January 2022 and will initially award one-year fellowships to two undergraduate students currently enrolled at California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). The selection committee will consist of representatives from the Forecast and several departments and centers based at CSUDH.

The Forecast and CSUDH have created a comprehensive process to select and mentor the fellows. Over the course of the calendar year, CSUDH faculty and staff as well as Forecast economists will serve as sponsors and be paired with each fellow to provide a supportive environment to ensure their success. The sponsors will work with the fellows throughout the year on training, software, research progress and other aspects of the program to maximize the experience of the program.

The fellows will be invited and encouraged to attend selected MBA lectures in order to gain a better understanding of the overall graduate school experience. At the conclusion of the calendar year, each of the fellows will have completed a research paper, which will be published by the Forecast and featured at a quarterly conference held at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"UCLA Anderson and the Anderson Forecast are extremely grateful to Edison International for funding this program," said Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast. "Their generosity will provide new paths for students from underserved communities, and we are excited to be part of that."

UCLA Anderson Forecast is one of the most widely watched and often-cited economic outlooks for California and the nation and was unique in predicting both the seriousness of the early-1990s downturn in California and the strength of the state's rebound since 1993. The Forecast was credited as the first major U.S. economic forecasting group to call the recession of 2001 and, in March 2020, it was the first to declare that the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had already begun. Visit UCLA Anderson Forecast at uclaforecast.com.

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow. Visit UCLA Anderson School of Management at anderson.ucla.edu.

