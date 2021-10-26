Black Kite Platform Wins Dual Risk Management Innovation Awards

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite , the standard in third-party cyber risk ratings, has won the CISO Choice Award for Risk Management for a second consecutive year. Granted by a distinguished panel of judges from the CISOs Connect community, the win comes just weeks after Black Kite was named the 2021 Risk Management Innovation of the Year by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

Managing cyber risk across complex digital ecosystems is one of the biggest challenges organizations face today today, and 97% of organizations have been impacted by a cybersecurity breach within their supply chain. Since its inception in 2016, Black Kite has been dedicated to scaling third-party risk intelligence to prevent unrecognized risk.

"This recognition is a testament to our efforts in revolutionizing third-party risk intelligence," said Paul Paget, CEO at Black Kite. "As more attacks target the weakest links in supply chains, the cybersecurity community is looking for solutions that meet the evolving needs of these complex cyber ecosystems."

A first-of-its-kind vendor recognition program selected by a CISO Board of Judges , the CISO Choice Awards recognize differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO community and their organizations worldwide.

"It was an extremely competitive playing field with a record number of submissions," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "Nothing can replace the real-word insights that the CISO judges bring to the table when deciding on the top vendors."

The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Since 2019, Black Kite has secured more than $33.1 million in venture capital investments, fueling momentum and increasing market penetration. Over the last year, Black Kite has more than doubled its employee headcount and customer base, with over 50 employees and 300+ customers worldwide.

Black Kite redefines vendor risk management with the world's first global third-party cyber risk monitoring platform, built from a hacker's perspective. With 300+ customers across the globe and counting, we're committed to improving the health and safety of the entire planet's cyber ecosystem with the industry's most accurate and comprehensive cyber intelligence.

While other security ratings service (SRS) providers try to narrow the scope, Black Kite provides the only standards-based cyber risk assessments that analyze your supply chain's cybersecurity posture from three critical dimensions together: technical, financial, and compliance.

