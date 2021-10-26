Ferrotec Holdings Receives 2021 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec Holdings Corporation today announced that it has been honored with a 2021 Supplier Excellence Award by Lam Research. Selected from a comprehensive portfolio of distinguished suppliers, Ferrotec Holdings was one of ten award honorees recognized this year for exceeding Lam's performance standards for scalability, resiliency and quality. Ferrotec Holdings was in the Ramp Performance category for outstanding support of Lam's customer needs.

"Ferrotec is greatly honored to be awarded the Lam Research Supplier Excellence Award for the second consecutive year. This award is a reflection of the strong collaboration between the two companies," said Eiji Miyanaga, CEO of Ferrotec (USA) Corporation. "We take pride in supporting an industrial leader like Lam Research and enabling the semiconductor industry to make the impossible possible."

The recipients of Lam Research's 2021 Supplier Excellence Awards were announced at its virtual Supplier Day event on Oct. 25, 2021, where the company's leading suppliers gathered to collaborate and identify new opportunities to power progress in the supply chain.

"We congratulate Ferrotec Holdings on this achievement and thank them for the dedication and commitment to excellence over the past year," said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. "Their collaboration has played an integral role in our ability to deliver semiconductor industry breakthroughs that are architecting a faster, smarter and more connected world."

About Ferrotec Holdings

Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (JASDAQ: 6890 (OTC)) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Ferrotec is a diversified world-class industrial organization with a global presence in a broad array of technology driven end markets (semiconductors, automotive, biomedical applications, smart phones, LEDs and FPDs). More information about Ferrotec's products can be found at www.ferrotec.com.

