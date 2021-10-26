Marvel Night Kicked Off Shanghai International Blockchain Week

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest kickoff event of Shanghai International Blockchain Week, Marvel Night, was happening in the legendary Peace Hotel last night. Web 3 entrepreneurs, investors, gaming developers, and various artists gathered together for a live brainstorming of Metaverse.

The blockchain industry has had 12 years of high-speed development in China and has transformed from being dominated by mining to a variety of application constructions. Thanks to the boom of DeFi, NFT, and cross-chain innovations, the industry now attracts first-in-class developers from TikTok, Tencent, and Alibaba.

The Marvel Night was co-hosted by ArkStream Capital, Polygon, and Open Group, and sponsored by leading metaverse companies Realy, Immutable, and RCT AI with their NFTs.

Following the Marvel Night, the Global Blockchain Summit will take place on Oct 26th and 27th, with guests including Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana. The summit will be broadcast globally to engage worldwide blockchain enthusiasts.

About Shanghai International Blockchain Week:

The Shanghai International Blockchain Week aims to build a platform for communications and win-win cooperation in the global blockchain industry. It was the first major blockchain event in Asia, starting in 2015, and has become an influential and iconic industrial event worldwide.

About ArkStream Capital:

ArkStream Capital is a research-driven crypto venture founded by veterans. As an early backer of AAVE, Polkadot, Efinity, Republic, and FLOW, ArkStream accelerates portfolio companies with product-market advisory, growth hacking expertise, and global industry networks. ArkSteam has offices in Singapore and San Francisco, and founding members who previously worked at Google, Tencent, UBS, BlackRock, and Accenture.

About Polygon:

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3K+ applications hosted, ~4B total transactions processed, ~150M unique user addresses, and $40B in assets secured.

About Open Group:

Open Group is an investment-service combined Decentralized Autonomous Organization composed of project founders with substantial influence. OG has brought together resources for over 20 startups and expects founders to capture long-term trust with the DAO throughout transactions and consolidate OG's resource network.

