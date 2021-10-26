Onward Financing enters the Arizona Market with its Contingency Eliminating Home Financing Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Financing today announced that it is approved to provide home buyers in Arizona its innovative home financing solutions. By entering the Arizona market, Onward expands its reach beyond its home market of Minnesota and gains access to one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Licensed real estate agents now have a new set of financing tools to create listings and close more transactions.

Onward Financing is revolutionizing the home buying and selling process — moving you more affordably, faster, and into the home you want — on your timeline (PRNewsfoto/Onward Financing)

Onward's Mortgage for Movers product enables homeowners to use the equity in their current home to buy their next and then sell after they close. This product eliminates sales contingencies, qualifies them for a traditional mortgage on their destination home, and save thousands over alternatives like an instant offer. The Assured Close program allows home buyers to make a cash equivalent offer and still close with traditional financing eliminating financing and appraisal contingencies in the process.

"Onward's products are transforming how home buyers purchase their next home," says Melanie, Onward's Arizona Branch Manager. "Our products allow home buyers to disrupt the traditional home buying timeline by allowing them to use the equity in their current house to buy their next home first, then sell after they have completed their move."

Onward works with qualified buyers with reputable real estate agents. Real Estate agents leverage the products to create more listings, ensure their clients close as contracted and win more transactions by writing offers without contingencies. Agents can consistently sell their client's homes for more by staging and showing the listing to get the highest offers without inconveniencing their clients.

About Onward Financing (www.onwardfinancing.com): Onward grew out the desire to simply make it easier to buy a home. We started Onward not to be another mortgage lender, but rather a financial partner that helps people move on their terms. Onward has all the traditional mortgage options of banks and brokers, but our portfolio products, including the Mortgage for Movers and the Assured Close Program, help people buy homes without contingencies and move on their timelines.

