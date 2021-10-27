Equinix Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Quarterly revenues increased 10% over the same quarter last year to $1.675 billion, or 8% on a normalized and constant currency basis, representing the company's 75th consecutive quarter of revenue growth
- Record channel bookings accounted for more than 35% of total bookings, nearly 50% of enterprise bookings, and more than 60% of new logos in Q3
- Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q3 with total interconnections increasing to more than 414,000
- Significant milestones in the quarter included closing the GPX India acquisition to enter the strategic market of India and expanding the xScaleTM program with a new agreement to form a $575 million joint venture in Australia
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure companyTM, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.
Third Quarter 2021 Results Summary
- Revenues
- Operating Income
- Adjusted EBITDA
- Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
2021 Annual Guidance Summary
- Revenues
- Adjusted EBITDA
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.
Equinix Quote
Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:
"The pandemic has triggered an accelerated need to digitize business models in virtually every segment of the economy, and our strong Q3 results are reflective of this increasing demand for digital services. As the world's digital infrastructure company, Equinix remains uniquely positioned to help businesses as they shift towards distributed, hybrid and multicloud as the clear architecture of choice."
Business Highlights
- Equinix continued to extend its global platform both organically and through acquisitions, enhancing cloud and network density to offer enterprises the most robust platform for their digital infrastructure:
- The xScaleTM program continued to expand in Q3, supporting the unique needs of hyperscale companies and the increasing demand for hybrid multicloud architecture:
- Equinix continued the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, with channel sales contributing more than 35% of the bookings for the quarter, nearly half of enterprise bookings, and more than 60% of new logos in the quarter. Wins were across a wide range of industry verticals and use cases, with continued strength from strategic partners.
COVID-19 Update
Many of Equinix's International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) and xScale data centers have been identified as "essential businesses" or "critical infrastructure" by local governments for purposes of remaining open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and all data centers remain operational at the time of filing of this press release. Precautionary measures have been implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the risk of operational impact and to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, partners and communities.
Looking ahead, the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's financial condition or results of operations remains uncertain and will depend on a number of factors, including its impact on Equinix customers, partners and vendors and the impact on, and functioning of, the global financial markets. The company's past results may not be indicative of future performance, and historical trends may differ materially. Additional information pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Equinix and the company's response thereto will be provided in the upcoming Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.685 and $1.705 billion, an increase of 1 - 2% compared to the prior quarter on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $5 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2021. This guidance includes the largest ever normalized step-up in recurring revenues in Q4, a reflection of continued strong execution, and a sequential decrease of non-recurring revenues by approximately $12 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $762 and $782 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes a $2 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2021 and $7 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $75 and $85 million.
For the full year of 2021, total revenues are expected to range between $6.614 and $6.634 billion, a 10 - 11% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of approximately 8%. This updated full year guidance includes an incremental $5 million from the GPX India acquisition, offset by a negative foreign currency impact of $20 million when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.119 and $3.139 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%. This updated full year guidance includes a $7 million reduction of integration costs and an incremental $3 million from the GPX India acquisition, offset by a negative foreign currency impact of $9 million when compared to the prior guidance rates. AFFO is expected to range between $2.444 and $2.464 billion, an increase of 12 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. This updated guidance includes a net $3 million increase due to the GPX India acquisition and lower integration costs, offset by slightly higher taxes and a $3 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $27.03 and $27.25, an increase of 9 - 10% over the previous year, both as-reported and on a normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.738 and $2.988 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related costs, are expected to range between $2.550 and $2.790 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $188 and $198 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $425 and $475 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed from both the current and future xScale JVs.
The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2021 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.16 to the Euro, $1.32 to the Pound, S$1.36 to the U.S. dollar, ¥111 to the U.S. dollar, and R$5.47 to the U.S. dollar. The Q3 2021 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Brazilian Real is 20%, 9%, 7%, 7% and 3%, respectively.
The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
Q3 2021 Results Conference Call and Replay Information
Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2021, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors. To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, February 16, 2022, by dialing 1-866-373-9229 and referencing the passcode 2021. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).
Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information
Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors.
Additional Resources
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.
Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.
Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.
In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.
Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.
In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.
Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.
Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.
Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.
Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
June 30,
September
September
September
Recurring revenues
$
1,563,616
$
1,542,462
$
1,432,072
$
4,617,011
$
4,191,904
Non-recurring revenues
111,560
115,457
87,695
312,148
242,526
Revenues
1,675,176
1,657,919
1,519,767
4,929,159
4,434,430
Cost of revenues
885,650
865,120
767,979
2,561,987
2,243,605
Gross profit
789,526
792,799
751,788
2,367,172
2,190,825
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
182,997
185,610
172,727
551,434
531,301
General and administrative
334,625
322,005
279,350
958,086
797,837
Transaction costs
5,197
6,985
5,840
13,364
30,987
Impairment charges
—
—
7,306
—
7,306
Gain on asset sales
(15,414)
(455)
(1,785)
(14,149)
(928)
Total operating expenses
507,405
514,145
463,438
1,508,735
1,366,503
Income from operations
282,121
278,654
288,350
858,437
824,322
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
411
374
1,452
1,514
7,410
Interest expense
(78,943)
(87,231)
(99,736)
(255,855)
(315,554)
Other income (expense)
1,482
(39,377)
162
(44,845)
9,610
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
179
(102,460)
(93,494)
(115,339)
(101,803)
Total interest and other, net
(76,871)
(228,694)
(191,616)
(414,525)
(400,337)
Income before income taxes
205,250
49,960
96,734
443,912
423,985
Income tax (expense) benefit
(53,224)
18,527
(29,903)
(67,325)
(104,847)
Net income
152,026
68,487
66,831
376,587
319,138
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
190
(148)
(144)
330
(355)
Net income attributable to Equinix
$
152,216
$
68,339
$
66,687
$
376,917
$
318,783
Net income per share attributable to Equinix:
Basic net income per share
$
1.69
$
0.76
$
0.75
$
4.21
$
3.65
Diluted net income per share
$
1.68
$
0.76
$
0.74
$
4.18
$
3.63
Shares used in computing basic net income per share
89,858
89,648
88,806
89,614
87,226
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share
90,467
90,104
89,519
90,202
87,925
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
June 30,
September
September
September
Net income
$
152,026
$
68,487
$
66,831
$
376,587
$
319,138
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss)
(260,011)
110,466
299,441
(444,691)
66,935
Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss)
131,080
(37,036)
(227,101)
264,219
(179,213)
Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
28,270
(5,700)
(33,842)
52,048
(54,966)
Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans
14
15
22
41
77
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(100,647)
67,745
38,520
(128,383)
(167,167)
Comprehensive income, net of tax
51,379
136,232
105,351
248,204
151,971
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
190
(148)
(144)
330
(355)
Other comprehensive (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
—
(11)
(30)
(10)
(21)
Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix
$
51,569
$
136,073
$
105,177
$
248,524
$
151,595
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,379,100
$
1,604,869
Short-term investments
—
4,532
Accounts receivable, net
792,101
676,738
Other current assets
492,832
323,016
Assets held for sale
235,330
—
Total current assets
2,899,363
2,609,155
Property, plant and equipment, net
15,307,049
14,503,084
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,325,872
1,475,057
Goodwill
5,401,744
5,472,553
Intangible assets, net
1,994,023
2,170,945
Other assets
846,080
776,047
Total assets
$
27,774,131
$
27,006,841
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
844,056
$
844,862
Accrued property, plant and equipment
347,003
301,155
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
150,490
154,207
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
148,522
137,683
Current portion of mortgage and loans payable
67,571
82,289
Current portion of senior notes
—
150,186
Other current liabilities
223,494
354,368
Total current liabilities
1,781,136
2,024,750
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
1,147,490
1,308,627
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
1,986,266
1,784,816
Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion
560,733
1,287,254
Senior notes, less current portion
11,000,669
9,018,277
Other liabilities
729,264
948,999
Total liabilities
17,205,558
16,372,723
Common stock
90
89
Additional paid-in capital
15,488,848
15,028,357
Treasury stock
(112,696)
(122,118)
Accumulated dividends
(5,902,937)
(5,119,274)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,041,761)
(913,368)
Retained earnings
2,137,219
1,760,302
Total Equinix stockholders' equity
10,568,763
10,633,988
Non-controlling interests
(190)
130
Total stockholders' equity
10,568,573
10,634,118
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
27,774,131
$
27,006,841
Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:
Americas headcount
4,971
4,599
EMEA headcount
3,588
3,405
Asia-Pacific headcount
2,242
2,009
Total headcount
10,801
10,013
EQUINIX, INC.
Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Finance lease liabilities
$
2,134,788
$
1,922,499
Term loans
555,268
1,288,779
Mortgage payable and other loans payable
73,036
80,764
Plus (minus): mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net
(1,226)
1,427
Total mortgage and loans payable principal
627,078
1,370,970
Senior notes
11,000,669
9,168,463
Plus: debt discount and issuance costs
122,031
92,773
Less: debt premium
—
(186)
Total senior notes principal
11,122,700
9,261,050
Total debt principal outstanding
$
13,884,566
$
12,554,519
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
June 30,
September
September
September
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
152,026
$
68,487
$
66,831
$
376,587
$
319,138
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
419,684
417,758
362,286
1,231,760
1,048,151
Stock-based compensation
94,710
94,335
75,248
267,395
215,591
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,390
4,430
3,884
12,760
11,788
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(179)
102,460
93,494
115,339
101,803
Gain on asset sales
(15,414)
(455)
(1,785)
(14,149)
(928)
Impairment charges
—
—
7,306
—
7,306
Other items
5,932
11,296
(2,518)
28,410
18,229
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(53,984)
(39,709)
(23,871)
(111,313)
(38,104)
Income taxes, net
21,735
(55,661)
(32,054)
(44,200)
(20,193)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
67,169
19,161
61,410
9,968
35,846
Operating lease right-of-use assets
40,953
20,851
38,319
102,728
114,611
Operating lease liabilities
(37,423)
(63,765)
(35,300)
(137,751)
(107,391)
Other assets and liabilities
(34,853)
20,009
(81,088)
(182,433)
(82,169)
Net cash provided by operating activities
664,746
599,197
532,162
1,655,101
1,623,678
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
(52,138)
(2,595)
3,969
(73,082)
(36,312)
Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(158,498)
—
—
(158,498)
(478,248)
Real estate acquisitions
(107,212)
(33,900)
(41,895)
(194,849)
(124,462)
Purchases of other property, plant and equipment
(678,277)
(692,232)
(565,285)
(1,934,107)
(1,448,174)
Proceeds from asset sales
174,494
—
—
174,494
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(821,631)
(728,727)
(603,211)
(2,186,042)
(2,087,196)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee equity awards
37,594
—
31,727
77,628
62,118
Payment of dividend distributions
(262,362)
(258,053)
(240,690)
(783,454)
(710,177)
Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs
—
99,599
196,477
99,599
1,981,375
Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable
—
—
—
—
750,790
Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts
—
2,587,910
—
3,878,662
2,585,736
Repayment of finance lease liabilities
(31,252)
(66,293)
(31,765)
(130,129)
(74,446)
Repayment of mortgage and loans payable
(10,367)
(675,873)
(19,431)
(706,426)
(808,609)
Repayment of senior notes
—
(1,400,000)
(1,947,050)
(1,990,650)
(2,440,761)
Debt extinguishment costs
—
(90,664)
(77,785)
(99,185)
(82,404)
Debt issuance costs
—
(21,950)
—
(25,102)
(26,266)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(266,387)
174,676
(2,088,517)
320,943
1,237,356
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(7,085)
4,965
18,513
(24,139)
5,637
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(430,357)
50,111
(2,141,053)
(234,137)
779,475
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,821,915
1,771,804
4,807,141
1,625,695
1,886,613
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,391,558
$
1,821,915
$
2,666,088
$
1,391,558
$
2,666,088
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for taxes
$
35,755
$
32,667
$
55,473
$
118,392
$
116,549
Cash paid for interest
$
86,466
$
128,636
$
115,174
$
316,157
$
363,767
Negative free cash flow (1)
$
(104,747)
$
(126,935)
$
(75,018)
$
(457,859)
$
(427,206)
Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) (2)
$
160,963
$
(93,035)
$
(33,123)
$
(104,512)
$
175,504
(1)
We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:
Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above
$
664,746
$
599,197
$
532,162
$
1,655,101
$
1,623,678
Net cash used in investing activities as presented above
(821,631)
(728,727)
(603,211)
(2,186,042)
(2,087,196)
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
52,138
2,595
(3,969)
73,082
36,312
Negative free cash flow
$
(104,747)
$
(126,935)
$
(75,018)
$
(457,859)
$
(427,206)
(2)
We define adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:
Negative free cash flow as defined above
$
(104,747)
$
(126,935)
$
(75,018)
$
(457,859)
$
(427,206)
Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
158,498
—
—
158,498
478,248
Less real estate acquisitions
107,212
33,900
41,895
194,849
124,462
Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow)
$
160,963
$
(93,035)
$
(33,123)
$
(104,512)
$
175,504
EQUINIX, INC.
Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30, 2021
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Recurring revenues
$
1,563,616
$
1,542,462
$
1,432,072
$
4,617,011
$
4,191,904
Non-recurring revenues
111,560
115,457
87,695
312,148
242,526
Revenues (1)
1,675,176
1,657,919
1,519,767
4,929,159
4,434,430
Cash cost of revenues (2)
564,499
544,196
494,187
1,619,505
1,451,674
Cash gross profit (3)
1,110,677
1,113,723
1,025,580
3,309,654
2,982,756
Cash operating expenses (4)(7):
Cash sales and marketing expenses (5)
114,112
115,282
106,317
342,447
332,995
Cash general and administrative expenses (6)
210,267
201,164
182,018
610,400
508,265
Total cash operating expenses (4)(7)
324,379
316,446
288,335
952,847
841,260
Adjusted EBITDA (8)
$
786,298
$
797,277
$
737,245
$
2,356,807
$
2,141,496
Cash gross margins (9)
66
%
67
%
67
%
67
%
67
%
Adjusted EBITDA margins(10)
47
%
48
%
49
%
48
%
48
%
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11)
(64)
%
39
%
35
%
50
%
48
%
FFO (12)
$
407,981
$
340,873
$
298,183
$
1,166,117
$
998,883
AFFO (13)(14)
$
628,270
$
631,937
$
579,682
$
1,887,035
$
1,672,180
Basic FFO per share (15)
$
4.54
$
3.80
$
3.36
$
13.01
$
11.45
Diluted FFO per share (15)
$
4.51
$
3.78
$
3.33
$
12.93
$
11.36
Basic AFFO per share (15)
$
6.99
$
7.05
$
6.53
$
21.06
$
19.17
Diluted AFFO per share (15)
$
6.94
$
7.01
$
6.48
$
20.92
$
19.02
(1)
The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:
Americas Revenues:
Colocation
$
504,711
$
497,659
$
450,030
$
1,489,829
$
1,348,482
Interconnection
168,511
167,618
156,677
501,016
460,993
Managed infrastructure
43,313
40,734
28,954
122,532
83,372
Other
4,757
451
3,911
7,246
14,212
Recurring revenues
721,292
706,462
639,572
2,120,623
1,907,059
Non-recurring revenues
41,761
44,181
32,760
119,013
88,597
Revenues
$
763,053
$
750,643
$
672,332
$
2,239,636
$
1,995,656
EMEA Revenues:
Colocation
$
400,395
$
398,703
$
391,773
$
1,187,373
$
1,135,247
Interconnection
65,809
65,258
55,700
192,717
155,145
Managed infrastructure
31,445
31,176
30,690
94,732
89,839
Other
5,639
3,682
5,581
14,367
14,177
Recurring revenues
503,288
498,819
483,744
1,489,189
1,394,408
Non-recurring revenues
41,939
39,110
34,339
112,684
90,674
Revenues
$
545,227
$
537,929
$
518,083
$
1,601,873
$
1,485,082
Asia-Pacific Revenues:
Colocation
$
259,092
$
259,573
$
236,762
$
773,223
$
686,658
Interconnection
56,789
54,898
48,565
164,869
136,376
Managed infrastructure
21,572
22,094
22,614
66,415
66,588
Other
1,583
616
815
2,692
815
Recurring revenues
339,036
337,181
308,756
1,007,199
890,437
Non-recurring revenues
27,860
32,166
20,596
80,451
63,255
Revenues
$
366,896
$
369,347
$
329,352
$
1,087,650
$
953,692
Worldwide Revenues:
Colocation
$
1,164,198
$
1,155,935
$
1,078,565
$
3,450,425
$
3,170,387
Interconnection
291,109
287,774
260,942
858,602
752,514
Managed infrastructure
96,330
94,004
82,258
283,679
239,799
Other
11,979
4,749
10,307
24,305
29,204
Recurring revenues
1,563,616
1,542,462
1,432,072
4,617,011
4,191,904
Non-recurring revenues
111,560
115,457
87,695
312,148
242,526
Revenues
$
1,675,176
$
1,657,919
$
1,519,767
$
4,929,159
$
4,434,430
(2)
We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:
Cost of revenues
$
885,650
$
865,120
$
767,979
$
2,561,987
$
2,243,605
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
(311,438)
(310,916)
(265,936)
(914,294)
(767,077)
Stock-based compensation expense
(9,713)
(10,008)
(7,856)
(28,188)
(24,854)
Cash cost of revenues
$
564,499
$
544,196
$
494,187
$
1,619,505
$
1,451,674
The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:
Americas cash cost of revenues
$
239,172
$
234,679
$
196,731
$
667,311
$
576,431
EMEA cash cost of revenues
204,174
196,661
189,423
600,018
554,229
Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues
121,153
112,856
108,033
352,176
321,014
Cash cost of revenues
$
564,499
$
544,196
$
494,187
$
1,619,505
$
1,451,674
(3)
We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).
(4)
We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".
Selling, general, and administrative expense
$
517,622
$
507,615
$
452,077
$
1,509,520
$
1,329,138
Depreciation and amortization expense
(108,246)
(106,842)
(96,350)
(317,466)
(281,074)
Stock-based compensation expense
(84,997)
(84,327)
(67,392)
(239,207)
(206,804)
Cash operating expense
$
324,379
$
316,446
$
288,335
$
952,847
$
841,260
(5)
We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:
Sales and marketing expense
$
182,997
$
185,610
$
172,727
$
551,434
$
531,301
Depreciation and amortization expense
(48,320)
(49,549)
(48,780)
(149,940)
(143,916)
Stock-based compensation expense
(20,565)
(20,779)
(17,630)
(59,047)
(54,390)
Cash sales and marketing expense
$
114,112
$
115,282
$
106,317
$
342,447
$
332,995
(6)
We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:
General and administrative expense
$
334,625
$
322,005
$
279,350
$
958,086
$
797,837
Depreciation and amortization expense
(59,926)
(57,293)
(47,570)
(167,526)
(137,158)
Stock-based compensation expense
(64,432)
(63,548)
(49,762)
(180,160)
(152,414)
Cash general and administrative expense
$
210,267
$
201,164
$
182,018
$
610,400
$
508,265
(7)
The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:
Americas cash SG&A
$
202,113
$
190,040
$
185,051
$
580,141
$
532,955
EMEA cash SG&A
73,500
78,742
65,444
228,213
193,882
Asia-Pacific cash SG&A
48,766
47,664
37,840
144,493
114,423
Cash SG&A
$
324,379
$
316,446
$
288,335
$
952,847
$
841,260
(8)
We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:
Income from operations
$
282,121
$
278,654
$
288,350
$
858,437
$
824,322
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
419,684
417,758
362,286
1,231,760
1,048,151
Stock-based compensation expense
94,710
94,335
75,248
267,395
231,658
Impairment charges
—
—
7,306
—
7,306
Transaction costs
5,197
6,985
5,840
13,364
30,987
Gain on asset sales
(15,414)
(455)
(1,785)
(14,149)
(928)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
786,298
$
797,277
$
737,245
$
2,356,807
$
2,141,496
The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:
Americas income from operations
$
26,520
$
27,745
$
50,657
$
135,830
$
156,388
Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
219,106
222,413
182,899
644,225
536,542
Americas stock-based compensation expense
70,495
69,982
55,044
198,739
174,059
Americas transaction costs
4,478
6,239
3,735
10,956
20,288
Americas (gain) loss on asset sales
1,169
(455)
(1,785)
2,434
(1,007)
Americas adjusted EBITDA
$
321,768
$
325,924
$
290,550
$
992,184
$
886,270
EMEA income from operations
$
153,424
$
131,158
$
148,992
$
404,367
$
413,150
EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
115,026
115,702
101,265
341,941
286,958
EMEA stock-based compensation expense
15,022
15,114
12,770
42,266
36,012
EMEA transaction costs
664
552
189
1,651
772
EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales
(16,583)
—
—
(16,583)
79
EMEA adjusted EBITDA
$
267,553
$
262,526
$
263,216
$
773,642
$
736,971
Asia-Pacific income from operations
$
102,177
$
119,751
$
88,701
$
318,240
$
254,784
Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
85,552
79,643
78,122
245,594
224,651
Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense
9,193
9,239
7,434
26,390
21,587
Asia-Pacific impairment charges
—
—
7,306
—
7,306
Asia-Pacific transaction costs
55
194
1,916
757
9,927
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA
$
196,977
$
208,827
$
183,479
$
590,981
$
518,255
(9)
We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.
Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:
Americas cash gross margins
69
%
69
%
71
%
70
%
71
%
EMEA cash gross margins
63
%
63
%
63
%
63
%
63
%
Asia-Pacific cash gross margins
67
%
69
%
67
%
68
%
66
%
(10)
We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
Americas adjusted EBITDA margins
42
%
43
%
43
%
44
%
44
%
EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins
49
%
49
%
51
%
48
%
50
%
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins
54
%
57
%
56
%
54
%
54
%
(11)
We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:
Adjusted EBITDA - current period
$
786,298
$
797,277
$
737,245
$
2,356,807
$
2,141,496
Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period
(797,277)
(773,232)
(720,041)
(2,168,688)
(2,027,572)
Adjusted EBITDA growth
$
(10,979)
$
24,045
$
17,204
$
188,119
$
113,924
Revenues - current period
$
1,675,176
$
1,657,919
$
1,519,767
$
4,929,159
$
4,434,430
Less revenues - prior period
(1,657,919)
(1,596,064)
(1,470,121)
(4,554,003)
(4,198,922)
Revenue growth
$
17,257
$
61,855
$
49,646
$
375,156
$
235,508
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate
(64)
%
39
%
35
%
50
%
48
%
(12)
FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
Net income
$
152,026
$
68,487
$
66,831
$
376,587
$
319,138
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
190
(148)
(144)
330
(355)
Net income attributable to Equinix
152,216
68,339
66,687
376,917
318,783
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
267,973
271,500
232,110
796,117
676,510
(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property
(13,744)
(518)
(1,313)
(11,132)
1,569
Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
1,536
1,552
699
4,215
2,021
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$
407,981
$
340,873
$
298,183
$
1,166,117
$
998,883
(13)
AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$
407,981
$
340,873
$
298,183
$
1,166,117
$
998,883
Adjustments:
Installation revenue adjustment
13,710
4,539
(3,797)
22,161
(3,629)
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
3,855
3,381
3,019
11,597
7,220
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,390
4,447
3,884
12,760
11,788
Contract cost adjustment
(15,919)
(13,381)
(7,111)
(43,311)
(22,852)
Stock-based compensation expense
94,710
94,335
75,248
267,395
231,658
Non-real estate depreciation expense
100,604
93,062
78,356
278,644
220,565
Amortization expense
50,354
51,679
50,222
155,428
148,075
Accretion expense
753
1,517
1,598
1,571
3,001
Recurring capital expenditures
(47,735)
(45,331)
(38,327)
(113,396)
(86,191)
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(179)
102,460
93,494
115,339
101,803
Transaction costs
5,197
6,985
5,840
13,364
30,987
Impairment charges (1)
(1,240)
33,552
7,306
32,312
7,306
Income tax expense adjustment (1)
11,256
(47,440)
11,480
(35,419)
22,383
Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
533
1,259
287
2,473
1,183
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$
628,270
$
631,937
$
579,682
$
1,887,035
$
1,672,180
(1)
Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.
(14)
Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
786,298
$
797,277
$
737,245
$
2,356,807
$
2,141,496
Adjustments:
Interest expense, net of interest income
(78,532)
(86,857)
(98,284)
(254,341)
(308,144)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,390
4,447
3,884
12,760
11,788
Income tax (expense) benefit
(53,224)
18,527
(29,903)
(67,325)
(104,847)
Income tax expense adjustment (1)
11,256
(47,440)
11,480
(35,419)
22,383
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
3,855
3,381
3,019
11,597
7,220
Contract cost adjustment
(15,919)
(13,381)
(7,111)
(43,311)
(22,852)
Installation revenue adjustment
13,710
4,539
(3,797)
22,161
(3,629)
Recurring capital expenditures
(47,735)
(45,331)
(38,327)
(113,396)
(86,191)
Other income (expense)
1,482
(39,377)
162
(44,845)
9,610
(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property
(13,744)
(518)
(1,313)
(11,132)
1,569
Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests
2,259
2,663
842
7,018
2,849
Adjustments for impairment charges (1)
(1,240)
33,552
—
32,312
—
Adjustment for gain on sale of assets
15,414
455
1,785
14,149
928
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$
628,270
$
631,937
$
579,682
$
1,887,035
$
1,672,180
(1)
Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.
(15)
The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:
Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share
89,858
89,648
88,806
89,614
87,226
Effect of dilutive securities:
Employee equity awards
609
456
713
588
699
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share
90,467
90,104
89,519
90,202
87,925
Basic FFO per share
$
4.54
$
3.80
$
3.36
$
13.01
$
11.45
Diluted FFO per share
$
4.51
$
3.78
$
3.33
$
12.93
$
11.36
Basic AFFO per share
$
6.99
$
7.05
$
6.53
$
21.06
$
19.17
Diluted AFFO per share
$
6.94
$
7.01
$
6.48
$
20.92
$
19.02
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Equinix, Inc.