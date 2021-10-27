House of Rose Professional Announces 2021 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Male Champions For Gender Equality

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) has announced the 2021 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Male Champions for Gender Equality – it's listing of the world's key Male Champions for Gender Equality. The list is a key enabler of HORP's Mission 2029 for a Better World - the 10 year initiative to shape a better world through better (gender) diversity & inclusion by quintupling the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 -when the mission was announced to 70 in 2029) and double the number of Male CEOs (who actively champion diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.)

The 2021 Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Male Champions for Gender Equality leveraged data from HORP's proprietary Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership index and the list reviewed over 6000 male executives from 700 Companies across the world. Five factors were used in the final determination of the Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Male Champions for gender equality: Active and visible advocacy for gender equality, Scale of influence, commitment to advancing women in leadership in their own organizations, supporting women to learn from other best in class organizations and investment in gender diversity & inclusion programming. Personal role-modelling for gender equality was used as a baseline critical factor.

"Research shows that when men play a role in gender equality in the workplace, adoption is faster and organizations report faster progress on the gender diversity & inclusion agenda. Leveraging our cohort of Male champions for gender equality across the world via our established Break the ceiling touch the sky® brand is a simple means by which we can effect faster and more practical progress on gender equality in the world's largest organizations and shape a better world via better leadership and better business," commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" (the book that inspired the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® movement.)

Break the ceiling touch the sky® has a strong presence across the world with summit editions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia New Zealand and continues to expand its offerings to enable organizations to accelerate their journey to gender equality and unleash the positive impact of a more gender diverse workforce.

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 25000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via its Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International and CEOSmith® brands across a range of Talent, Training and Transformation solutions.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose at anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.