HR Acuity Launches managER™ to Help People Leaders Get Employee Relations Right, Every Time The first employee relations technology platform designed to help managers address workplace issues consistently and efficiently

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform purpose-built for employee relations and investigations management, today announced the launch of managER, a new technology product designed for people leaders that simplifies managing employee issues. managER solves decades-old problems of inconsistent processes, inadequate documentation and ineffective resolutions related to employee issues such as performance problems or policy violations.

(PRNewsfoto/HR Acuity)

"Frontline people leaders are the most direct connection between a company's brand and their employees," said Deb Muller, CEO and founder of HR Acuity. "Until now, managers lacked the tools and guidance needed to help them handle everyday employee issues properly. managER provides the framework and technology needed to document employee issues quickly, consistently and fairly – all while building manager confidence. This results in enterprises retaining employees and creating safer workplaces."

Muller further explained, "As much as technology has improved how people leaders participate in other areas of HR (coaching, performance reviews and onboarding), the opportunity for technology to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of employee relations at the manager level remains largely untapped. In addition to empowering people leaders, enlarging the scope of data captured related to employee issues delivers a powerful set of predictive insights to identify areas of concern, policy or training opportunities, potential inequities or even bias within organizations."

HR Acuity conducted a recent survey on management practices and found that just 2% of employee relations professionals were "very confident" that their managers could address and document employee relations issues effectively. The survey also found that managers lack access to historical data and need better tools to handle concerns in a uniform and compliant manner. managER closes that gap by giving people leaders the technology they need to manage employee matters in real time. Key managER features include:

Step-by-step guidance on handling common workplace issues, including assistance in selecting the appropriate issue and built-in guidance to help prepare formal letters

Easily accessible visibility into past employee issues and actions taken to help determine next steps

Seamless workflows to document early warnings or deliver formal notices

Simple, built-in review and approval process for people leaders to get assistance or approvals from HR

Data from the people-leader level compiled into one centralized dashboard, allowing employee relations teams to proactively spot trends and identify patterns

By enabling people leaders to handle everyday employee issues with more confidence, managER gives HR and employee relations teams more time to focus on broader strategic initiatives and improve consistency and fairness across the organization. Better processes and earlier engagement also promote trust between employees and their leaders.

"For us, managER was not a hard sell," Paula Ramirez, VP of HR Shared Services at Boeing Employee Credit Union said. "We believe in empowering our people leaders to manage their employees, but we understand that they need the help and guidance that managER provides to them. The product also facilitates communication between employee relations and people leaders. We're confident that managER will change our culture, driving more accountability for managers."

It's time to upgrade how people leaders handle employee issues on the front lines. Find out more about how managER, powered by HR Acuity, can help at www.hracuity.com/manager.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Be proactive. Manage risk. Build a better workplace with HR Acuity.

Media Contact

Pam Anderson

hracuity@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HR Acuity