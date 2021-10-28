AIMCo Realty Announces Green Financing Framework

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AIMCo Realty Investors LP ("AIMCo Realty") is pleased to announce its Green Financing Framework (the "Framework") in support of its commitment to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") and sustainability principles.

"The Green Financing Framework represents a key step in AIMCo Realty's commitment to sustainability and to making strategic investments in projects that drive long-term investment performance for our clients," said Tony Vadacchino, Vice President, Real Estate, Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo").

"The objective of this Framework is not merely to identify ESG risks and opportunities but to ensure we are providing robust risk adjusted returns for our clients while actively contributing to better sustainability outcomes for all."

Under the Framework, AIMCo Realty intends to allocate the net proceeds from the issuance of green bonds, green loans or other financial instruments to finance and/or re-finance one or more eligible green projects, as defined in the Framework. AIMCo Realty's Framework has been reviewed by Sustainalytics, a global leader in providing ESG research and analysis. Sustainalytics issued a second party opinion confirming that AIMCo Realty's Framework aligns with the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles 2021 and the Loan Market Association (LMA) Green Loan Principles 2021. Scotiabank acted as Green Structuring Agent for the Framework.

In keeping with its commitment to transparency, AIMCo's clients and stakeholders will have the ability to assess AIMCo Realty's progress on its green financing program through annual updates posted to its website and in its Annual Corporate Sustainability Report until the net proceeds of any green financing are fully allocated to eligible green projects.

Copies of AIMCo Realty's Framework, and Sustainalytics' second party opinion are available on AIMCo's website.

ABOUT AIMCO REALTY

AIMCo Realty is the primary vehicle of Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo") to invest in Canadian real estate on behalf of AIMCo's public pension, endowment and government fund clients. AIMCo Realty provides exposure to domestic real estate through direct holdings diversified across property types and geographies.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to AIMCo Realty, its intention and ability to complete a green financing, AIMCO Realty's expected investment in eligible green projects, and its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information concerning AIMCo Realty's expected investment performance and returns and sustainability outcomes. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by AIMCo Realty, including general economic conditions. Although AIMCo Realty believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because AIMCo Realty can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, and given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to contain it, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with AIMCo Realty's assumptions as compared to prior periods. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: the direct or indirect impacts of COVID-19; real property ownership; availability of cash flow; competition for real property investments; government regulation; interest rates and financing; environmental matters and AIMCo Realty being unable to obtain any required financing and approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. AIMCo Realty undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any AIMCo Realty securities in any jurisdiction.

