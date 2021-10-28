Healthcare Technology and Revenue Cycle Management Thought Leader Michael Finke Joins Nym Health's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nym Health , a leader in autonomous medical coding, today announced the appointment of Michael Finke to its Board of Directors. Finke has more than 25 years of experience in developing and bringing machine learning, natural language and speech understanding technologies to the healthcare market, with a focus on reducing the clinical documentation burden for clinicians while automating revenue cycle processes.

Finke co-founded M*Modal in 2001, a provider of cloud-based, conversational AI-powered clinical documentation and clinical improvement solutions. Under his leadership, more than 5,000 hospitals adopted M*Modal's clinical intelligence technology and services portfolio, supporting close to 400,000 physicians. Following 3M's acquisition of M*Modal in 2019, Finke served as Vice President of 3M Health Information Systems and led the company's Clinician Solutions division.

"We're honored to welcome Michael to Nym's Board of Directors as we prepare for this pivotal next stage of growth," said Amihai Neiderman, Nym's CEO and Co-Founder. "Michael brings deep domain expertise, which will be invaluable to our team as we continue expanding and enriching our platform's capabilities to meaningfully reduce the administrative burden on clinicians and other healthcare stakeholders, and, in turn, enable them to spend more time with patients, providing quality, personalized care."



Powered by its cutting-edge clinical language understanding (CLU) engine and explainable AI capabilities , Nym's platform improves the speed and precision of medical billing, reducing coding-related costs for healthcare providers. The Company's solution for revenue cycle management (RCM) transforms provider narratives in the free text within patient charts, turning them into accurate and compliant ICD-10-CM and CPT reimbursement codes in a matter of seconds, without any human intervention.

"What drew me to Nym is their relentless focus on enabling a better, deeper understanding of the patient's story and their overall momentum in the market," said Finke. "The unique approach Nym has taken in building truly explainable AI capabilities is key to overcoming industry challenges related to confidence in the consistent accuracy and quality of AI, which have previously prevented healthcare providers from implementing the technology at scale."

Earlier in his career, Finke served as Co-Founder and CTO of Interactive Systems (later acquired by Lernout and Hauspie) and held positions at IBM Research, the University of Karlsruhe in Germany and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from the University of Karlsruhe and has authored over 100 academic papers. Additionally, Finke holds more than 20 patents in speech recognition, natural language understanding, clinical documentation and coding.

About Nym Health

Nym Health is a leader in autonomous medical coding. Combining computational linguistics and clinical intelligence, Nym's innovative approach to revenue cycle management (RCM) is reducing costs and improving payment cycles for healthcare providers across the United States. Along with over 96 percent accuracy, Nym's technology delivers comprehensive, audit-ready, traceable codes for full transparency. The Nym platform processes over three million charts annually in more than 90 emergency department and urgent care settings. Nym has offices in New York and Tel Aviv, Israel, and is backed by Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Lightspeed and Tiger Global, as well as angel investors, including Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. To learn more about Nym, visit nym.health .

