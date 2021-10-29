Germany Hopes for Climate Progress at COP 26

Germany's historical leading role in coming the economy with ecology could serve as a model for the Glasgow conference, says the country's international trade promotion agency.

BERLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyes of the world will be trained on Scotland when the COP 26 kicks off on Sunday October 31, and Germany, with its keen interest in climate protection, will following the proceedings especially closely.

"We here at GTAI along with the majority of people in Germany are hoping that the conference yields concrete reasons for optimism that all the world's nations are pulling together to use technology to protect the climate for the benefit of all," says Germany Trade & Invest Director of Energy, Construction and Environmental Technologies Thomas Grigoleit.

Germany allocated some 2.6 billion euros to its various environmental protection ministries and agencies in 2021, according to the country's Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety. Expenditures on climate protection regularly amount to more than two percent of German GDP.

"For years, Germany has been a pioneer of and role model for climate protection," says Grigoleit. "The country was one of the earliest movers in the direction of renewable energy sources like solar and wind. The current low prices in solar energy, for instance, have come about in part because of Germany's early commitment to the technology. The same is true for environmental standards. Germany has always led the way in using technology to minimize environmental damage."

This year, Germany moved forward its target date for carbon neutrality to 2045. But the country knows it can only meet its goals with international help and in conjunction with the business world.

"Germany sees decarbonization not just as a huge challenge but also business opportunity," says Grigoleit. "For international companies with innovative environmental ideas and technological savvy, this is a great time to come to Germany. We're going to need the best ideas in the world, if we want to be successful. For that reason, too, the COP 26 will attract huge attention here."

