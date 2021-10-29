Hagerty to Host 2021 Capital Markets Showcase on November 17th

Event to be webcast from Hagerty Garage + Social at 9:30 a.m. ET

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, announced today that it will webcast its 2021 Capital Markets Showcase on Wednesday, November 17th, from its Garage + Social location in Bedford Hills, New York, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast will include a virtual Garage + Social tour led by Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty, presentations by McKeel and Hagerty CFO Fred Turcotte, and a Q+A session with analysts and investors by McKeel, Fred and Rob Kauffman, Chairman and CEO of Aldel Financial.

"As we gear up to complete our proposed merger with Aldel Financial and join the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HGTY, we are excited to invite investors and analysts to experience Garage + Social while also learning more about our unique membership model, resilient financial performance, and growth prospects," said McKeel Hagerty, Hagerty CEO.

The webcast, presentation and Q+A session will be available on a live and replay basis on the 'Events & Presentations' page of Hagerty's investor relations site at http://investor.hagerty.com/.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market with a scalable, innovative membership model and immersive events, media content and valuation tools for car lovers everywhere. For more information, visit https://www.hagerty.com/.

About Hagerty Garage + Social

Hagerty Garage + Social is a collection of premium social and storage membership facilities for car lovers with locations in Chicago, New York, Miami, Toronto and Delray Beach, Florida.

