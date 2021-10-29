Kid n Play, Naughty By Nature, Lil Jon, BIA and Other Hip Hop Icons Take Listeners Through Four Decades of History on Artist-Curated Station Modes

Pandora Honors First-Ever Hip Hop History Month This November With New Hip Hop Forever Station Kid n Play, Naughty By Nature, Lil Jon, BIA and Other Hip Hop Icons Take Listeners Through Four Decades of History on Artist-Curated Station Modes

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November has officially been recognized by the United States Senate as Hip Hop History Month, and to commemorate the very first iteration of this annual celebration of hip hop music, Pandora will launch a brand new station to take fans on a journey through the decades of the genre. The new station, entitled Hip Hop Forever, will feature four artist-curated modes highlighting hip hop music from the 80s through today.

Hip Hop Forever Station

From coast to coast, subgenre to subgenre, Pandora will honor the iconic musical artists who made hip hop one of the most popular art forms in the entire world. Each decade of hip hop history will have its own featured Mode on the "Hip Hop Forever" station, hosted by trailblazing artists who will walk listeners through their favorite songs and stories from that time. The Modes feature commentary from Kid n Play, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Naughty By Nature, Ghostface Killah, Lil Jon, Soulja Boy, Drumma Boy, BIA, Wale, Latto, Don Toliver, Lakeyah, Rich the Kid, and Hitmaka.

"Hip Hop has become bigger than just a genre of music, it's pop culture and a lifestyle," states J1, Pandora's Senior Director of Hip Hop. "Working directly with artists to present their music and hear them tell their stories was fun, enlightening and an honor. We've been able to create something that hip hop fans will not find anywhere else."

Earlier this year, the Senate unanimously voted to officially recognize November as Hip Hop History Month. The legislation notes that hip-hop is a genre that "transcends many different ages, ethnicities, religions, locations, political affiliations, and socioeconomic statuses, which demonstrates the melting-pot quality of Hip Hop art and culture."

"God used Hip Hop to save my life," says Play of the trailblazing hip hop duo Kid n Play about Pandora's recognition of Hip Hop History Month. "Hip Hop culture inspired me to start paying attention to gifts I didn't know I had. I appreciate, support and salute Pandora's Hip Hop Forever Radio to hopefully inspire & point others in a positive direction!"

Pandora Artist Takeover Modes live on the platform's top stations and feature the biggest names in music across Pandora's most popular genres. Artist Takeovers feature music handpicked by the artist including a mix of their own songs and personal favorites from other artists, with special audio commentary describing their selections and what they mean to them.

Listen to Hip Hop Forever on Pandora here .

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact:

Heidi Anne-Noel

Hanne-noel@pandora.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.