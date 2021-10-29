Opening of Blanc Art Space - the first art space with tax-free policy in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanc Art Space, located in the National Foreign Cultural Trade Base (Beijing), officially opens on October 23, 2021. The official launch of Blanc Art Group and the many exhibition spaces in the surrounding Art Space buildings follows the grand opening of this brand new Blanc Art Space.

The Blanc Art Space is the first art center with a tax-free policy in Beijing and aims to stoke the country's cultural sector by providing more business opportunities to foreign galleries and art owners in China. Meanwhile, Blanc Art Space promotes the return of overseas cultural relics and contributes cultivating Beijing into a global consumption hub.

Blanc Art Space comprises of two independent buildings with a total construction area of 11,556 m2, with one space each dedicated to International Antique Art, exploration and integration of the business model of storing, transporting, displaying, and trading cultural relics and artworks. In addition, the Internationals Contemporary Art building dedicates six floors, hosting up to fourteen International Galleries for permanent and short-term projects.

The international art exhibitions open simultaneously at Blanc Art Space, presenting a wide variety of artwork open to the public beginning October 23, 2021.

October 23 also marks the grand opening of Beijing Baoku Culture Co., Ltd, a member of the Blanc Art Group. As a professionally bonded storage and logistics center, Beijing Baoku Culture Co., Ltd. has a 3,000 m2 standardized and modernized art bonded storage and logistics center, meeting the highest international standards to provide a full range of one-stop services for global customers.

October 23rd marks the starting point for the grand art project. Every year Blanc Art Space will have 3-4 international museum shows and continue to expand trade, shipping and storage of contemporary and antique art through our platform's services.

About Beijing Blanc Art Group

Located in the National Foreign Cultural Trade Base Beijing on the premises of Beijing Tianzhu Comprehensive Free Trade Zone, Blanc Art Group is a national and foreign cultural trade service platform. Established under the framework of collaborations between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Beijing Municipality, it aims to provide the art industry with reliable global services and offers art dealers and collectors a comprehensive solution by bridging multiple businesses, including artwork display, auction, trading, financing, storage, logistics services and more!

Address:

Building A1 and D7, Yard No.3, Jinhang East Road, Shunyi District, (Beijing Tianzhu Free Trade Zone)

Web: blanc-art.com

E-mail: info@blanc-art.com

IG: BlancArtGroup

