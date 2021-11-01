ArcBest® Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported third quarter 2021 revenue of $1.0 billion compared to third quarter 2020 revenue of $795.0 million. Each of ArcBest's operating segments achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year. ArcBest's third quarter 2021 operating income was $87.6 million and net income was $63.7 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2020 operating income of $39.8 million and net income of $29.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $96.1 million in third quarter 2021 compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $69.2 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in third quarter 2021 compared to $32.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in third quarter 2020.

"ArcBest continues to capitalize on the power of our integrated solutions to respond to today's rapidly evolving market environment," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our strategic vision, which is centered on accelerating growth through targeted investments in innovation, technology, logistics solutions and our people, continues to pay off. Furthering these efforts, yesterday's closing of the MoLo Solutions acquisition is expected to build and amplify our powerful portfolio of shipping and logistics services to help our customers drive the economy forward and unlock incremental value for our shareholders."

McReynolds added, "We wouldn't be where we are today – announcing record quarterly results – without ArcBest's talented and committed people, who are at the heart of our success. Our proven ability to operate safely and efficiently while advancing our strategic vision and generating strong financial results is due to our team's consistency and the trusted relationships they have built with our customers. Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to successfully execute our growth strategy and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders, including our shareholders."

Third Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Third Quarter 2021 Versus Third Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $681.2 million compared to $561.9 million, a per-day increase of 21.2 percent.
  • Total tonnage per day increase of 2.4 percent, including an increase of 2.5 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
  • Total shipments per day increase of 0.5 percent.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 17.1 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the double digits.
  • Operating income of $83.6 million and an operating ratio of 87.7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $36.6 million and an operating ratio of 93.5 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $90.5 million and an operating ratio of 86.7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $42.8 million and an operating ratio of 92.4 percent.

Strong shipper demand and a solid pricing environment coupled with ArcBest's deep understanding of customer needs resulted in the third record-setting quarter in a row this year for ArcBest's Asset-Based business. Year-over-year tonnage and shipment growth was the result of an emphasis on allocating network resources to serving core LTL customers. Shippers have continued to benefit from ArcBest's assets and facilities throughout its Asset-Based network being used to help solve supply chain challenges. Third quarter 2021 operating income more than doubled compared to the prior-year period and reflected a healthy sequential increase compared to the recent second quarter.

Asset-Light

Third Quarter 2021 Versus Third Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $371.7 million compared to $267.8 million, a per-day increase of 38.8 percent.
  • Operating income of $11.5 million compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $5.8 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $14.2 million compared to the prior-year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Positive momentum in the ArcBest segment continued in the third quarter with record-setting quarterly revenue and operating income. The ability to positively respond to strong customer demand with innovative solutions contributed to solid revenue growth in the ArcBest segment. Increased demand for expedited and truckload logistics services resulted in higher shipment levels and higher average revenue per shipment. Customers' needs for managed transportation solutions also contributed to third quarter revenue growth and improved operating results. The increase in operating income reflects the benefits of higher revenue, partially offset by increased personnel costs in response to shipment growth and continued investments in technology.

Increased business volume combined with higher revenue per event contributed to record quarterly revenue for the FleetNet segment and an increase in operating income over the prior year's third quarter.

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2021 third quarter results. The call will be today, Tuesday, November 2, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 669-4993 or by joining the webcast which can be found on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. Slides to accompany this call are included in Exhibit 99.3 of the Form 8-K filed on November 2, 2021, will be posted and available to download on the company's website prior to the scheduled conference time, and will be included in the webcast. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on December 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633–8284 or (402) 977–9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21998422. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through December 15, 2021, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Three Months Ended 


Nine Months Ended 




September 30


September 30




2021


2020


2021


2020




(Unaudited)




($ thousands, except share and per share data)


REVENUES


$

1,016,657


$

794,980


$

2,794,843


$

2,123,749
















OPERATING EXPENSES



929,096



755,198



2,600,792



2,055,723
















OPERATING INCOME



87,561



39,782



194,051



68,026
















OTHER INCOME (COSTS)














Interest and dividend income



323



756



1,037



3,122


Interest and other related financing costs



(2,072)



(2,860)



(6,774)



(9,185)


Other, net



338



1,500



2,641



334





(1,411)



(604)



(3,096)



(5,729)
















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



86,150



39,178



190,955



62,297
















INCOME TAX PROVISION



22,459



9,774



42,922



15,111
















NET INCOME


$

63,691


$

29,404


$

148,033


$

47,186
















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE














Basic


$

2.48


$

1.15


$

5.79


$

1.86


Diluted


$

2.38


$

1.11


$

5.51


$

1.79
















AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING














Basic



25,632,805



25,470,094



25,559,642



25,403,786


Diluted



26,770,146



26,592,457



26,872,381



26,289,946
















CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE


$

0.08


$

0.08


$

0.24


$

0.24


ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS












September 30


December 31




2021


2020




(Unaudited)


Note




($ thousands, except share data)


ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS








Cash and cash equivalents


$

408,207


$

303,954


Short-term investments



60,289



65,408


Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $6,847; 2020 - $7,851)



425,006



320,870


Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $671; 2020 - $660)



13,827



14,343


Prepaid expenses



30,120



37,774


Prepaid and refundable income taxes



9,258



11,397


Other



6,419



4,422


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



953,126



758,168










PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT








Land and structures



347,771



342,178


Revenue equipment



965,263



916,760


Service, office, and other equipment



243,601



233,810


Software



170,045



163,193


Leasehold improvements



15,970



15,156





1,742,650



1,671,097


Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,058,343



992,407





684,307



678,690










GOODWILL



86,368



88,320


INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



52,135



54,981


OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



105,219



115,195


DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,544



6,158


OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



74,729



77,496




$

1,962,428


$

1,779,008










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
















CURRENT LIABILITIES








Accounts payable


$

227,893


$

170,898


Income taxes payable



6,535



316


Accrued expenses



291,586



246,746


Current portion of long-term debt



67,897



67,105


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



21,765



21,482


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



615,676



506,547










LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



176,545



217,119


OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



88,232



97,839


POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



18,506



18,555


OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



38,208



37,948


DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



64,218



72,407










STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
      issued 2021: 29,351,569 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares



294



290


Additional paid-in capital



340,315



342,354


Retained earnings



737,820



595,932


   Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,783,227 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares



(119,273)



(111,173)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,887



1,190


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



961,043



828,593




$

1,962,428


$

1,779,008



Note:  The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Nine Months Ended 




September 30




2021


2020




Unaudited




($ thousands)


 OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income


$

148,033


$

47,186


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization



88,113



85,189


Amortization of intangibles



2,882



2,942


Pension settlement expense





89


Share-based compensation expense



8,567



7,956


Provision for losses on accounts receivable



(57)



2,170


Change in deferred income taxes



(8,593)



2,831


Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination



(8,389)



(3,280)


Gain on sale of subsidiaries



(6,923)




Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Receivables



(103,886)



(38,905)


Prepaid expenses



7,655



809


Other assets



539



3,918


Income taxes



8,174



3,065


Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



650



234


Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



101,577



37,062


NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



238,342



151,266










 INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(43,506)



(20,146)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



11,509



8,943


Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries



9,013




Purchases of short-term investments



(56,011)



(159,253)


Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



61,174



192,563


Capitalization of internally developed software



(14,308)



(9,568)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(32,129)



12,539










 FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Borrowings under credit facilities





180,000


Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program





45,000


Payments on long-term debt



(76,513)



(309,640)


Net change in book overdrafts



(305)



349


Deferred financing costs



(295)




Payment of common stock dividends



(6,145)



(6,122)


Purchases of treasury stock



(8,100)



(5,667)


Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(10,602)



(1,989)


NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(101,960)



(98,069)










NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



104,253



65,736


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



303,954



201,909


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD


$

408,207


$

267,645










 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Equipment financed


$

36,731


$

53,045


Accruals for equipment received


$

3,158


$

2,146


Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets


$

7,280


$

60,535


ARCBEST CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS




Three Months Ended 



Nine Months Ended 




September 30



September 30




2021



2020



2021



2020




Unaudited




($ thousands, except percentages)


REVENUES

























Asset-Based


$

681,164





$

561,856





$

1,890,288





$

1,537,639





























ArcBest



305,207






217,294






828,291






533,536




FleetNet



66,514






50,545






185,224






149,424




Total Asset-Light



371,721






267,839






1,013,515






682,960





























Other and eliminations



(36,228)






(34,715)






(108,960)






(96,850)




Total consolidated revenues


$

1,016,657





$

794,980





$

2,794,843





$

2,123,749





























OPERATING EXPENSES

























Asset-Based

























Salaries, wages, and benefits


$

305,839


44.9

%


$

287,385


51.2

%


$

893,903


47.3

%


$

820,218


53.3

%

Fuel, supplies, and expenses



66,947


9.8




50,144


8.9




192,477


10.2




157,044


10.2


Operating taxes and licenses



12,426


1.8




12,296


2.2




36,977


2.0




36,719


2.4


Insurance



10,175


1.5




8,587


1.5




28,568


1.5




24,658


1.6


Communications and utilities



4,559


0.7




4,373


0.8




14,192


0.7




13,426


0.9


Depreciation and amortization



23,233


3.4




24,054


4.3




70,025


3.7




70,651


4.6


Rents and purchased transportation



95,855


14.1




69,442


12.4




266,525


14.1




171,364


11.2


Shared services



71,017


10.4




60,664


10.8




196,255


10.4




155,154


10.1


Gain on sale of property and equipment(1)







133





(8,624)


(0.5)




(3,206)


(0.2)


Innovative technology costs(2)



6,903


1.0




6,199


1.1




21,303


1.1




15,521


1.0


Other



592


0.1




1,933


0.3




1,103


0.1




5,168


0.3


Total Asset-Based



597,546


87.7

%



525,210


93.5

%



1,712,704


90.6

%



1,466,717


95.4

%


























ArcBest

























Purchased transportation



256,900


84.2

%



181,129


83.4

%



694,498


83.8

%



443,401


83.1

%

Supplies and expenses



2,741


0.9




2,746


1.3




7,785


0.9




7,015


1.3


Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,352


0.8




2,413


1.1




7,104


0.9




7,332


1.4


Shared services



31,048


10.2




24,217


11.1




86,198


10.4




64,784


12.1


Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)











(6,923)


(0.8)






Other



1,984


0.6




1,958


0.9




6,055


0.7




6,279


1.2





295,025


96.7

%



212,463


97.8

%



794,717


95.9

%



528,811


99.1

%

FleetNet



65,245


98.1

%



49,558


98.0

%



181,794


98.1

%



146,615


98.1

%

Total Asset-Light



360,270






262,021






976,511






675,426





























Other and eliminations(5)



(28,720)






(32,033)






(88,423)






(86,420)




Total consolidated operating expenses


$

929,096


91.4

%


$

755,198


95.0

%


$

2,600,792


93.1

%


$

2,055,723


96.8

%


























OPERATING INCOME

























Asset-Based


$

83,618





$

36,646





$

177,584





$

70,922





























ArcBest



10,182






4,831






33,574






4,725




FleetNet



1,269






987






3,430






2,809




Total Asset-Light



11,451






5,818






37,004






7,534





























Other and eliminations(5)



(7,508)






(2,682)






(20,537)






(10,430)




Total consolidated operating income


$

87,561





$

39,782





$

194,051





$

68,026




_____________________________

1)        

The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property.

2)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

3)        

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

4)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

5)        

"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.

















Three Months Ended 


Nine Months Ended 



September 30



September 30




2021


2020



2021



2020


ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated


(Unaudited)




($ thousands, except per share data)


Operating Income














Amounts on GAAP basis


$

87,561


$

39,782


$

194,051


$

68,026


Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



6,893



6,041



21,235



15,340


Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)







(6,923)




Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)



1,607





1,607




Non-GAAP amounts


$

96,061


$

45,823


$

209,970


$

83,366
















Net Income














Amounts on GAAP basis


$

63,691


$

29,404


$

148,033


$

47,186


Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



5,236



4,627



16,139



11,834


Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(2)







(5,437)




Transaction costs, after-tax(3)



1,187





1,187




Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(4)









66


Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(394)



(1,503)



(2,908)



(258)


Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(5)



(480)



(138)



(7,411)



541


Non-GAAP amounts


$

69,240


$

32,390


$

149,603


$

59,369
















Diluted Earnings Per Share














Amounts on GAAP basis


$

2.38


$

1.11


$

5.51


$

1.79


Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.20



0.17



0.60



0.45


Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(2)







(0.20)




Transaction costs, after-tax(3)



0.04





0.04




Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(4)










Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(0.01)



(0.06)



(0.11)



(0.01)


Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(5)



(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.28)



0.02


Non-GAAP amounts(6)


$

2.59


$

1.22


$

5.57


$

2.26


_________________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

3)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

4)        

Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

5)        

The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit).

6)        

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued




Three Months Ended 


Nine Months Ended 




September 30


September 30




2021


2020


2021


2020


Segment Operating Income Reconciliations


(Unaudited)




($ thousands, except percentages)


Asset-Based Segment






Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
















Amounts on GAAP basis


$

83,618


87.7

%


$

36,646


93.5

%


$

177,584


90.6

%


$

70,922


95.4

%


Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



6,903


(1.0)




6,199


(1.1)




21,303


(1.1)




15,521


(1.0)



Non-GAAP amounts


$

90,521


86.7

%


$

42,845


92.4

%


$

198,887


89.5

%


$

86,443


94.4

%








Asset-Light












ArcBest Segment






Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
















Amounts on GAAP basis


$

10,182


96.7

%


$

4,831


97.8

%


$

33,574


95.9

%


$

4,725


99.1

%


Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)











(6,923)


0.8







Non-GAAP amounts


$

10,182


96.7

%


$

4,831


97.8

%


$

26,651


96.7

%


$

4,725


99.1

%








FleetNet Segment






Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
















Amounts on GAAP basis


$

1,269


98.1

%


$

987


98.0

%


$

3,430


98.1

%


$

2,809


98.1

%








Total Asset-Light






Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
















Amounts on GAAP basis


$

11,451


96.9

%


$

5,818


97.8

%


$

37,004


96.3

%


$

7,534


98.9

%


Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)











(6,923)


0.7







Non-GAAP amounts


$

11,451


96.9

%


$

5,818


97.8

%


$

30,081


97.0

%


$

7,534


98.9

%








Other and Eliminations






Operating Loss ($)
















Amounts on GAAP basis


$

(7,508)





$

(2,682)





$

(20,537)





$

(10,430)





Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



(10)






(158)






(68)






(181)





Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)



1,607











1,607










Non-GAAP amounts


$

(5,911)





$

(2,840)





$

(18,998)





$

(10,611)





_____________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

3)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued


Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation















ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated






































(Unaudited)



















($ thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021






Other


Income


Income









Operating


Income


Before Income


Tax


Net





Income


(Costs)


Taxes


Provision


Income


Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis


$

87,561


$

(1,411)


$

86,150


$

22,459


$

63,691


26.1

%

Innovative technology costs(1)



6,893



158



7,051



1,815



5,236


25.7


Transaction costs(2)



1,607





1,607



420



1,187


26.1


Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(394)



(394)





(394)



Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)









480



(480)



Non-GAAP amounts


$

96,061


$

(1,647)


$

94,414


$

25,174


$

69,240


26.7

%






















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021





Other


Income Before


Income









Operating


Income


Income


Tax


Net





Income


(Costs)


Taxes


Provision


Income


Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis


$

194,051


$

(3,096)


$

190,955


$

42,922


$

148,033


22.5

%

Innovative technology costs(1)



21,235



498



21,733



5,594



16,139


25.7


Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



(6,923)





(6,923)



(1,486)



(5,437)


(21.5)


Transaction costs(2)



1,607





1,607



420



1,187


26.1


Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(2,908)



(2,908)





(2,908)



Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)









7,411



(7,411)



Non-GAAP amounts


$

209,970


$

(5,506)


$

204,464


$

54,861


$

149,603


26.8

%






















Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





Other


Income










Operating


Income


Before Income


Income


Net





Income


(Costs)


Taxes


Tax Provision


Income


Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis


$

39,782


$

(604)


$

39,178


$

9,774


$

29,404


24.9

%

Innovative technology costs(1)



6,041



191



6,232



1,605



4,627


25.8


Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(1,503)



(1,503)





(1,503)



Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)









138



(138)



Non-GAAP amounts


$

45,823


$

(1,916)


$

43,907


$

11,517


$

32,390


26.2

%






















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020





Other


Income Before


Income









Operating


Income


Income


Tax


Net





Income


(Costs)


Taxes


Provision


Income


Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis


$

68,026


$

(5,729)


$

62,297


$

15,111


$

47,186


24.3

%

Innovative technology costs(1)



15,340



597



15,937



4,103



11,834


25.7


Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (5)





89



89



23



66


25.8


Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(258)



(258)





(258)



Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)









(541)



541



Non-GAAP amounts


$

83,366


$

(5,301)


$

78,065


$

18,696


$

59,369


23.9

%

____________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

3)        

The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit).

4)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

5)        

Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

6)        

Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.

















Three Months Ended 


Nine Months Ended 



September 30



September 30




2021


2020


2021


2020




(Unaudited)


ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA


($ thousands)





Net Income


$

63,691


$

29,404


$

148,033


$

47,186


Interest and other related financing costs



2,072



2,860



6,774



9,185


Income tax provision



22,459



9,774



42,922



15,111


Depreciation and amortization



30,359



30,032



90,995



88,131


Amortization of share-based compensation



2,889



2,885



8,567



7,956


Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension settlement expense(1)



(135)



(148)



(404)



(352)


Transaction costs(2)



1,607





1,607




Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA


$

122,942


$

74,807


$

298,494


$

167,217


___________________

1)        

The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

2)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

















Three Months Ended 


Nine Months Ended 




September 30


September 30




2021


2020


2021


2020


Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA


(Unaudited)




($ thousands)







ArcBest














Operating Income


$

10,182


$

4,831


$

33,574


$

4,725


Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,352



2,413



7,104



7,332


Adjusted EBITDA


$

12,534


$

7,244


$

40,678


$

12,057







FleetNet





Operating Income


$

1,269


$

987


$

3,430


$

2,809


Depreciation and amortization(3)



413



411



1,241



1,204


Adjusted EBITDA


$

1,682


$

1,398


$

4,671


$

4,013







Total Asset-Light














Operating Income


$

11,451


$

5,818


$

37,004


$

7,534


Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,765



2,824



8,345



8,536


Adjusted EBITDA


$

14,216


$

8,642


$

45,349


$

16,070


_________________

3)        

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

OPERATING STATISTICS




Three Months Ended 


Nine Months Ended 




September 30


September 30




2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change




(Unaudited)










Asset-Based




































Workdays



64.0



64.0





190.5



191.5






















Billed Revenue(1) / CWT


$

41.79


$

35.69


17.1%


$

38.95


$

34.21


13.9%




















Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment


$

542.38


$

454.94


19.2%


$

511.43


$

435.96


17.3%




















Shipments



1,249,645



1,242,943


0.5%



3,716,852



3,549,465


4.7%




















Shipments / Day



19,526



19,421


0.5%



19,511



18,535


5.3%




















Tonnage (Tons)



810,982



792,258


2.4%



2,440,214



2,261,919


7.9%




















Tons / Day



12,672



12,379


2.4%



12,810



11,812


8.4%




















Pounds / Shipment



1,298



1,275


1.8%



1,313



1,275


3.0%




















Average Length of Haul (Miles)



1,098



1,096


0.2%



1,099



1,074


2.3%




















__________________

1)        

Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.










Year Over Year % Change



Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021



(Unaudited)

ArcBest(2)














Revenue / Shipment



27.0%



28.0%








Shipments / Day



9.7%



22.4%

__________________

2)        

Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

