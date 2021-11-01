InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Shop-Vacuum Hose (BMA-5683)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a stone mason and I needed an improved way to maneuver a shop-vac hose when clearing debris from a jobsite," said an inventor, from Manchester, N.H., "so I invented the TRADESMAN RIGID FLEX VAC HOSE. My design is easy to set up and it eliminates the hassle of holding the hose in place."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to configure and use a shop-vacuum hose. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the hose and limit the use of the hands. It also prevents the hose from sagging during specific work tasks and it could enhance safety and efficiency. The invention features a functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, maintenance workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

