MGI Unveils Performance Upgrades for its Sequencing Platforms* and Customized ATOPlex Platform at the 16th International Conference on Genomics

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a global life science leader and innovator, introduced a series of performance upgrades for its gene sequencing platforms* and a new multiplex PCR platform at the 16th International Conference on Genomics (ICG-16) held in Qingdao, China.

As one of the three companies worldwide with the ability to mass-produce clinical high-throughput sequencers, MGI is committed to developing core tools and technologies to lead the life science industry through intelligent innovations. At this year's ICG, MGI launched upgraded DNBSEQ-T7 high-throughput sequencing reagent set* and DNBSEQ-G400 high-throughput sequencing reagent set* (FCS PE300). In addition, MGI launched its customized ATOPlex platform, based on MGI's proprietary ultra-high multiplex PCR technology.

As a life science tool provider, MGI is in the constant pursuit to develop industry innovations. MGI's commitment to heavily invest in Research & Development enables the company to advance the status quo of the global genome sequencing industry by providing customers with high quality life science tools that are innovative and affordable.

Upgraded V2.0 DNBSEQ-T7 Sequencing Reagent Set* can now provide higher and more stable data output

Since its release in 2018, the DNBSEQ-T7* has been the highest throughput sequencer to date and has achieved a number of breakthroughs including being the first 4-chip sequencing platform, completing PE150 at full load between 24 to 30 hours, generating 6Tb of data per day, and completing up to 60 whole human genomes per day.

During ICG-16, MGI announced the launch of the new V2.0 sequencing reagent set* for DNBSEQ-T7*, providing higher and more stable data output. Powered by this new sequencing reagent set*, DNBSEQ-T7* will further accelerate scientific breakthroughs in whole genome sequencing, whole exon sequencing, and metagenome sequencing with its high speed, flexible and ultra-high throughput advantages.

These upgraded features further reduce the sequencing mismatch rate, duplicate rate and sequencing cost of a single sample. In addition, it will further improve the efficiency of utilizing data, the precision and sensitivity of variation detection.

MGI's new breakthrough to achieve ultra-high-throughput paired-end 300bp reading length sequencing reagent set*

The MPS (Massively parallel sequencing) -based sequencing platform has been widely used for its advantages including high throughput, high accuracy and low cost. However, the sequencing read length of MPS has always been a challenge for the industry. There are very few MPS platforms in the market that can reach paired-end 300bp sequencing read length.

Base on MGI's innovative Rolling Circle Amplification (RCA) and Loading DNB technology - MLG™ (Make DNB, Load DNB and Grow), MGI's upgraded FCS PE300 sequencing reagent set* for DNBSEQ-G400 high-throughput genetic sequencer* can produce up to 180 Gb of PE300 data in one run with read lengths up to 300bp paired-end. DNBSEQ-G400* can produce 360Gb data when loaded with two chips and can run two sets of reagents* at the same time to achieve a throughput 24 times faster compared to other platforms currently available in the market.

MGI multiplex PCR technology enables the development of personalized and customized panels for targeted sequencing in various applications

MGI is continuously striving to make new technology and application breakthroughs. Based on its multiplex PCR technology, MGI developed a new customizable multiplex PCR platform called ATOPlex, enabling users to design personalized panels in a large range from 10 to 20,000 amplicons and develop their own targeted sequencing workflow with matched library preparation moduel, also with MGI sequencers*.

With its unique core technique, ATOPlex single-tube multi-PCR technology can achieve primer auto-design while reduce dimer effectively, even when all operations were carried in just one tube. Aiming to specialize in customizing library prep reagent, ATOPlex platform covers DNA, RNA, and DNA methylation, which is suitable for multiple industry sectors, such as medicine, food safety, agriculture, DTC (direct to customer), etc.

About MGI

MGI (MGI Tech Co., Ltd.), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on Research & Development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information please visit MGI website or connect us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*Unless otherwise informed, all sequencers and sequencing reagents are not available in Germany, USA, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium and Italy.

