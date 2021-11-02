Brydge's Next Generation MAX+ Range of Wireless iPad Keyboards with Trackpad Now Available at Verizon Stores Nationwide

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a leader in productivity accessories for tablets and laptops built for professionals, students and everyday users looking to enhance their device's versatility and functionality, announced the availability of their popular MAX+ range of iPad keyboards with trackpads in Verizon stores nationwide.

Each product in the Brydge MAX+ range features a large, integrated multi-touch trackpad designed to deliver the most immersive iPadOS experience available. Fluid gestures on the trackpad make multi-tasking simple. Easily work within spreadsheets, select text, switch between apps and more, all from the trackpad.

