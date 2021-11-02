CCS Fundraising, Leading Nonprofit Consulting Firm, Announces Expanded Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CCS Fundraising, the leader in nonprofit fundraising consulting, announced new additions to its Board of Directors. Complementing their ten internal leaders, CCS welcomes Elizabeth (Liz) Moore and Ron Lumbra to the Board.

Elizabeth D. (Liz) Moore, Former Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Consolidated Edison of New York: Until the end of 2019, Elizabeth D. Moore was a Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Consolidated Edison, Inc., and served on the Boards of its two subsidiaries, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Ms. Moore earned a law degree from St. John's University and holds a Bachelor of Science from the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University. Ms. Moore served on Cornell's Board of Trustees for 14 years and in 2013 was elected Trustee Emeritus. Ms. Moore has received various awards and recognitions, including the 2019 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America, 2015 Top Black Lawyers, Fourth Annual Power List, 25 Influential Black Women in Business, Leader for a New Century, and the 11th Annual Ida B. Wells-Barnett Justice Award.

Ron Lumbra, Managing Partner, Heidrick & Struggles: Ron Lumbra is a partner at Heidrick & Struggles and a member of the global CEO & Board of Directors Practice. Mr. Lumbra has more than 23 years of executive search and succession consulting experience and an extensive track record of recruiting board directors and chief executive officers. In June 2019, Mr. Lumbra was invited to testify in front of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services and Diversity in the Boardroom: Examining Proposals to Increase the Diversity of America's Boards.

Mr. Lumbra holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Vermont. Mr. Lumbra is chair of the Board of Trustees for the University of Vermont and serves on the UVM Foundation leadership council. He serves on the Board of two SPACs, CRIS II Acquisition Corporation and Prospector Capital Corp, and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council. Formerly, Mr. Lumbra was a Board Director for the Alumni Association of the University of Vermont, the Harvard Business School Club of Greater New York, the Houston Youth Symphony, and the Board Chair and Director of KaBOOM!

These exceptional leaders join Caroline Chick (Managing Director), Derval Costello (Managing Director), Greg Hagin (Principal & Managing Director), Peter Hoskow (Principal & Managing Director), Eric Javier (Principal & Managing Director), Jon Kane (President), Tom Kissane (Principal & Managing Director), Sevil Miyhandar (Managing Director), Robert Rice (Principal & Managing Director), and Janine Triano (Chief Human Resources Officer) on the CCS Board of Directors. Learn more about the members of the CCS Board of Directors here.

About: CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofits for 75 years. We provide transformational change through a wide range of services that support and strengthen nonprofit fundraising programs. CCS operates in more than a dozen offices in countries around the world. The firm's experts, skilled in campaign and development strategy, work closely with organizations of all sizes across all nonprofit sectors.

