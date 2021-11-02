Excel Sports Management Adds Shapiro And Tellem Respectively In Baseball And Basketball Divisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excel Sports Management, an industry-leading marketing and management agency, announced today that Rick Shapiro will act as a Senior Advisor to the agency's baseball division for contract negotiations and salary arbitration during the upcoming offseason. Shapiro has more than thirty years of industry experience, including ten years as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. While working with Excel, he will also take an active role in advising the company as it continues to execute a number of overall strategic growth initiatives.

The agency also announced the hiring of NBA Agent Michael Tellem to head Excel's international basketball recruiting efforts in addition to representing U.S. based players. Over the past decade as an agent, Tellem has negotiated over $500M in contracts for some of the top international players in the NBA. He received his J.D. from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, CA, and is an active member of the California bar.

Excel's baseball division, led by Casey Close, has a roster that features reigning MLB MVP Freddie Freeman and eight-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw. The agency also represents standouts Walker Buehler, George Springer, Paul Goldschmidt and Kyle Schwarber, among others. Led by Jeff Schwartz, the agency's basketball division counts a number of top NBA players as clients including 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the number one pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham. The agency also represents young stars Tyler Herro, Jamal Murray, John Collins and Brandon Ingram, as well as veteran players like Blake Griffin, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton and Kemba Walker.

About Excel Sports Management

Excel Sports Management is an industry-leading agency representing top-tier talent, blue-chip brands and marquee properties. In May of 2021, the agency launched Excel Media, expanding into original programming, media talent representation and branded content development. Excel has twice won Sports Business Journal's Best In Talent Representation and Management, is consistently named as one of the most valuable sports agencies in the world by Forbes. The agency has offices in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. For more information, visit excelsm.com .

