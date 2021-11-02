Grit and Grace. The living legacy of Buffy McCoy Kelly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1st Buffy McCoy Kelly announced to the Tattoo Projects team that she was stepping away from day-to-day management. Although it's never easy for a founder to step back, it was the next right decision for her to explore her creativity outside of the daily demands of running an agency. Below please find the announcement in her own words.

Buffy McCoy Kelly

After 16 years of growing and running Tattoo Projects, I am excited to announce that I've stepped away from my agency role, and have entrusted the company to new leadership. I will remain as Founder and will be involved on select creative and strategy projects as appropriate.

The past two years have been a time of challenges and transitions, for the agency, with the death of my original business partner Rudy, to the ways the world has changed. Since then, with the incredible support of my business partner Scott Smith and President Chad Brophy, so much has been accomplished. I am especially proud of my work redefining the agency brand, restructuring departments, streamlining processes and hand selecting key hires, as well as my close involvement in the design of the new building/studio. With all of this in place, and with its new creative home, Tattoo Projects has never been better positioned for long term success.

This time has also given me the opportunity to reflect on what is most authentic and rewarding to me, which is being a Creative. I'm shifting my energy to align with my personal mission of channeling my creative and business talents into cultivating more meaningful, joyful, vibrant work with the intention of elevating and supporting others, most especially working women.

I'm incredibly grateful for the people and opportunities that have come since founding Tattoo Projects and can't wait for what the future will bring.

Please direct any questions to hello@tattooprojects.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tattoo Projects