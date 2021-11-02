Pacsun Expands Retail Footprint with Dedicated Pacsun Kids Stores

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun has started to expand its retail footprint through the opening of dedicated Pacsun Kids stores in the United States. Just in time for holiday shopping, the first official Pacsun Kids location opened on November 4th, 2021, at Mall of America, where Pacsun has offered its main collection for many years. The 1,435-sq.-ft. Pacsun Kids store is connected directly to the Pacsun adult store.

As one of the youth retailer's newest categories, Pacsun Kids, was designed entirely without gender to cater to its youngest consumer yet, ages 4-14 years old, and now kids can shop their favorite styles at a new Pacsun created just for them.

Being digital-first when it comes to engaging with the Pacsun community, the brand hosted fun digital initiatives in celebration of the opening. Special guest influencer, local mommy blogger and mom of two, Jena Holliday (founder of Founder/CEO Spoonful of Faith® ), hosted a livestream shopping event for online consumers to get connected with Pacsun and purchase new Holiday offerings from the brand in time for the Holiday season and gift giving. A special Holiday Instagram filter was created that shoppers could access through a seasonal in-store QR code, while customers also got the opportunity to be featured alongside an animated deer in photo and selfie mode.

"At Pacsun, we want our consumers to be free to express themselves and choose what they want to wear without boundaries, which was the driving factor behind introducing our Pacsun Kids label, completely without gender," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "Expanding our offerings at the store level at Mall of America, where we've offered our main collection for years, was very important to us to continue empowering our youngest consumers yet to pick what they want from a Pacsun label and store created just for them."

After the official launch of the Pacsun Kids category earlier this year, Pacsun organized several Kids livestreams and pop-ups, including one at the Santa Monica location, the Irvine Spectrum Center in California, and most recently at the Scottsdale, AZ store. The brand will look to host more kids live stream events in the near future at the Cerritos, CA store and Brea Mall which are new locations for the brands upcoming Pacsun dedicated Kids spaces.

As we look ahead to 2022, Pacsun plans to open an additional 5 Pacsun Kids stores. All Pacsun Kids will feature a variety of must-haves from the Pacsun Kids brand, along with partnered brands like Land Rover, Fear of God ESSENTIALS, Adidas, Santa Cruz, Vans, Champion and many others.

