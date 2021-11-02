Relogix Announces Former Amazon Director of Global Workplace Solutions, Don Crichton, as Head of Workplace Insights

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Relogix has added to its leadership team, hiring Don Crichton as its Vice President and Head of Workplace Insights.

"It's undeniable, the purpose of the office has changed," said Andrew Millar, CEO and Founder of Relogix. "Corporate real estate leaders need to rethink their approach. It's not just about optimizing space anymore; it's about creating new workplace experiences for people, wherever they're working, and Don is a pioneer in creating transformational employee experiences."

With over 35 years of experience in Corporate Real Estate Planning, Design, and Workplace Strategy, Crichton led a team of global experts at Amazon to build and evolve an agile workplace program within their global office portfolio. The program improved the work experience for Amazon's mobile workforce and raised the bar on overall design while increasing utilization of real estate.

"Now is not the time to be guessing your future workplace needs," said Crichton. "There's a lot of noise in the system. Real estate leaders need access to reliable, concise, and actionable workplace insights to meet the evolving needs of the company and its people. Relogix is focused on customer outcomes using technology, data science, and a team of workplace experts; I'm excited to join the team," said Crichton.

Crichton will be leading up a world class team of thought leaders and workplace experience experts at Relogix. Sandra Panara, host of the popular CRE Podcast Let's Get Real, and Simone Fenton-Jarvis, author of the new book The Human-Centric Workplace, are industry veterans on the Relogix Workplace Insights team.

About Relogix: Trusted by top Corporate Real Estate professionals who need to make data-driven workplace decisions and inform their real estate strategy. Our flexible workplace analytics platform and state-of-the-art IoT occupancy sensors are proven to transform the workplace experience. We're always looking for the next innovation in workplace technology to help our clients understand and optimize their global real estate portfolios.

