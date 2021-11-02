World Leaders in Scotland for Climate Change Conference Avoid the Key Issue Again – Human Population Reduction

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a billion fewer people on earth in 2009, Lester Brown estimated in his book Plan B 4.0 on page 263 that it would cost $20 billion / year to give all of humanity free "reproductive health and family planning". Leaders will spend 250 times that yearly on anything but family planning.

Collins latest book, "What Can Be Done Now to Save Habitable Life on Planet Earth?" asks, why don't leaders reduce human population before earth is uninhabitable for all species?

His latest book is a compilation of his best articles written from June 2021 out of hundreds published on Church and State which is supported by 63 Nobel Prize laureates who come from 20 Honorary Associates, eight articles, nine book excerpts, and 33 stem cell petition signatories. Church and State has 308 Honorary Associates and many credible experts writing on a variety of cogent topics.

Collins has a unique perspective of close to four generations of experiencing human progress on planet earth. A student of history, he has travelled the world extensively and watched humanity thrive and backslide in many countries over decades. He surmises that the failure of humanity would be accelerated by the loss of the American democratic experiment to a dictator who seizes power away from the people. With America safe, he recommends, that the best way to combat climate change is for the United States to set an example by giving its people and all the people on planet earth free contraceptives to empower them to voluntarily control their fertility for their own benefit. He estimates that reducing human population by 80 million per year (instead of adding 80+ million per year as we do now) would reduce our human population benignly (by simply not birthing unplanned children) reducing people from nearly 8 billion today back to roughly 2 billion by 2100.

Former U.S. Navy officer, banker and venture capitalist, Donald A. Collins, a freelance writer living in Washington, DC., has spent over 40 years working for women's reproductive health as a board member and/or officer of numerous family planning organizations including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Guttmacher Institute, Family Health International and Ipas. Yale undergraduate, NYU MBA.

