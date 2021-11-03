Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Considers FTM Top Surgery For Patients Of All BMIs

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Mass Index (BMI) is one way to measure obesity, and provides a single number calculated based on a person's sex, height, and weight. Plastic surgeons often use BMI to evaluate patients for elective surgery, sometimes enforcing BMI cutoffs. But a single number can only tell a surgeon so much. For a procedure such as top surgery (https://www.allureesthetic.com/transgender/ftm-top-surgery/) that has been shown to save lives, Dr. Javad Sajan utilizes and considers more criteria than just a patient's BMI to determine candidacy for top surgery.

First off, Dr. Sajan believes that top surgery can be medically necessary. According to Topsurgery.net, for individuals experiencing gender dysphoria, the suicide rate drops over 44% for those who undergo top surgery. Since top surgery has become more accessible and widespread, the overall suicide rates among transgender individuals have dropped. The mental health and quality of life improvements are undeniable.

Dr. Sajan's patient, Jack Morgan, discusses weighing over 500 pounds. After weight loss surgery and cancer treatment, he lost weight, but still considered obese when he underwent top surgery with Dr. Sajan.[¹] When discussing his decision with Dr. Sajan to undergo surgery, on the Plastic Surgeon Podcast (https://www.plasticsurgeonpodcast.com/), he says, "Because of my mental health, my mind was ready for it...it was one of the best decisions of my life. I wouldn't take it back. I look at myself in the mirror and I'm like, 'Dang, my chest looks good.' To see [my body hair] on, you know, a triple, quadruple, whatever size chest I was, would've damaged me more mentally…"

Dr. Sajan was able to perform Jack's surgery by evaluating his overall health, not just his BMI. You can hear Jack's entire story (https://www.plasticsurgeonpodcast.com/episodes/episode-1) here

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery (https://www.allureesthetic.com/) is one of Seattle's top plastic surgeons and provides gender affirming surgery. He understands the medical necessity of the procedure and aims to provide the best possible result for every patient. Dr. Sajan can be found on all social media under @realdrseattle.

[¹] Surgery is not right for all patients. Dr. Sajan evaluates and assesses each patient individually to determine what course of treatment may be right for them.

