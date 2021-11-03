Automotive marketplaces face radical transformation, E-commerce explodes, new report shows

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive marketplaces are on a wild ride. All of the "coming soon" trends have arrived --- cars sold through e-commerce, auto manufacturers retailing cars directly online, auto classified sites adding transactions, and more --- with billions of dollars of investment driving them forward.

The AIM Group's 2021 Automotive Marketplaces Annual provides a deep dive into the fast-changing worlds of car dealers, automotive e-commerce, integrated financing, used-car sourcing, and the auto marketplaces like Autotrader.com, Carsales and Mobile.de The report covers more than 150 companies, with case studies, charts, graphics and analysis.

"The pandemic compressed 10 years of evolution into nine months of breakneck innovation," said Peter M. Zollman, AIM Group founding principal. "Automotive classified sites have to move quickly into transactions. If they don't, they'll be gone --- totaled before they can say 'Start your engines.'"

The 191-page report was compiled through more than 100 interviews with CEOs and other automotive marketplace executives. It spotlights strategies and tactics at some of the world's most compelling auto marketplaces: Auto1 Group, Carsales, Carousell Autos, AutoScout24 and Carvana, with a last-minute plot twist from Constellation Auto Group.

The AIM Group profiles three "companies to watch:" ReezoCar, Syarah and VavaCars.

The report ranks the Top 50 auto marketplace and classified sites, and the Top 10 worldwide by revenue. It also includes data on the leading auto sites in 66 countries, from A(rgentina) to Z(imbabwe).

The report sells for $1,495 at AIMGroup.com

The AIM Group provides global business intelligence services for automotive, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces and classified advertising sites. We work at senior levels with marketplace companies, investors and vendors on strategic and operational opportunities and challenges. We're a global team of more than 30 experts who understand the marketplace and classified advertising industry better than anyone else. We publish AIM Group Marketplaces Report and run leading global conferences for marketplace companies. Founded in 1998, the AIM Group is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

