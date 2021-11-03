Landsea Homes Closes On Final 43 Homesites At Bulow Creek Preserve - Landsea Homes becomes last remaining homebuilder in the exclusive Florida coastal enclave

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on the final 43 available homesites at Bulow Creek Preserve at Halifax Plantation in Ormond Beach, Florida. In September, Landsea Homes closed on 20 homesites in Phase 2 of Bulow Creek Preserve.

"Landsea Homes is very happy to become the sole remaining homebuilder in such a coveted and sought-after Florida community," said Jed Lowry, Corporate Vice President, Florida and NYC Metro Divisions of Landsea Homes. "Bulow Creek Preserve is a prime location, and we're thrilled to further demonstrate our commitment to high-quality homebuilding in this market."

Homebuyers have been drawn to the unique blend to the nature and history of Bulow Creek State Park and a championship golf course and other amenities in the community.

Homes at Bulow Creek Preserve will feature several floorplans that range from 1,813 to 2,607 square feet with options for two to four bedrooms and three-car garages. All the homes take full advantage of the Florida coastal architecture and lifestyle. The exteriors include a mix of finishes including stucco siding and stone. The open-concept designs draw together the tasteful interior and the lush tropical Florida flora. The kitchens open to family great rooms and covered lanais, ideal for friends and family get-togethers.

Bulow Creek Preserve sits between the historic Bulow Creek State park and the 16th hole at Halifax Plantation. Residents have access to the Bill Amick designed 18-hole championship golf course, a full-service property founded in 1993 and nestled amid 100-year-old oaks and tall pines. It includes a pro shop, on-site restaurant, and a number of recreational facilities, including tennis courts, a swimming pool, and fitness club.

Bulow Creek State Park is a natural and historical treasure that is pure Florida. It features historical ruins of a sugar plantation, one of the largest strands of southern live oak forest in the state, including the majestic to the 400-year-old Fairchild Oak. The park is 5,600 acres, nearly one-quarter of which is submerged. This leaves space for miles of hiking and canoeing.

The community is just 10 minutes from Atlantic Coast beaches and six miles north of Daytona Beach. It is adjacent to the Old Dixie Highway and a short drive from I-95.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles. and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

