Newtopia Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2021 results in further detail.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at newtopia.com/investors.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Wednesday, November 24, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 13723536. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse, and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience, and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

