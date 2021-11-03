Perfect Game Names Dustin Shindo Hawaii State Director

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford today announced that Dustin Shindo will be joining the organization as Hawaii State Director, responsible for the oversight and hiring of subdirectors within the Aloha State.

By adding Hawaii, Perfect Game, with national headquarters in Cedar Rapids, IA, now maintains regional operations in Alabama, Arizona, the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and the Northeast. In all, Perfect Game hosts youth baseball and softball events in 35 states.

Shindo, CEO of Junify Corporation and Pono Capital Corp, is an experienced entrepreneur and business leader. He is involved in several non-profits in the community, including the Hawaii Youth Baseball Association, which organizes the leading travel ball tournament in Hawaii. In connection with this announcement, Hawaii Youth Baseball Association will be renamed Perfect Game Hawaii. Beginning in 2022, the Hawaii Youth Baseball Association's premier tournament, the Pacific Baseball Championship, will be added to Perfect Game's annual tournament schedule.

"We're excited to welcome Dustin Shindo to the Perfect Game ohana as our new Hawaii State Director," said Ford. "Perfect Game is grateful for this opportunity to deliver our best-in-class amateur softball and baseball events to the great people of Hawaii – an area with a deep-rooted baseball history that goes back more than 150 years. We're confident that through Dustin's efforts and passion for the sports, our Hawaii based programs will soon provide memorable and unmatched experiences to thousands of players and their families."

"I'm honored to be joining forces with Perfect Game to provide amateur players near and far with unforgettable softball and baseball playing opportunities in Hawaii," said Shindo. "I look forward to tapping into Perfect Game's many resources and taking our Hawaiian based events, including the Pacific Baseball Championship, to unimagined heights."

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

