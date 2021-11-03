Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces September Quarter Results Including Asset Growth of $100 Million and Core Revenue Growth of 30% Compared to the June Quarter

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Triad Business Bank began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to be a catalyst for growth to the Triad's business community. In the September 2021 quarter, the sixth quarter since formation, the Bank made significant progress toward achieving this vision. Total assets climbed nearly $100 million in the quarter to $366 million. New and existing Triad-based customers increased their deposits by $78 million, and shareholders' equity, raised primarily from investors in the Triad, increased by $14.1 million due to the closing of the recent capital raise. Core loans increased 22%, or $24 million, while cash and investment securities rose by $93 million. The Bank is well positioned to continue future investment back into Triad community businesses," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi.

Hamadi continued, "The expanded balance sheet resulted in further improvement in the Bank's operating trends. The pre-provision loss narrowed to $23,000 in the September quarter from a pre-provision loss of $148,000 in the June quarter. Core interest income, which is interest income excluding revenue from PPP loans, increased 30%, or $411,000, from the previous quarter. Notably, revenue from PPP loans declined sharply by $470,000. However, this decline was partially offset by a $300,000 increase in gains on securities."

Highlights of the Bank's September 2021 quarterly results including comparisons from the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Linked Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets increased $99.2 million , or 37%, to $365.6 million

Core loans increased $23.8 million to $132.1 million

Demand deposits increased $33.0 million to $90.5 million

Total deposits increased $78.2 million to $287.5 million

Allowance for loan losses increased to $1.7 million , or 1.25% of core loans

No classified, non-performing or past due assets reported

New loan pipeline remains robust at $147 million

Tangible book value increased $0.17 per share to $8.83

Equity increased $14.1 million to $58.3 million

Linked Quarter Income Statement Highlights:

Pre-provision loss narrowed to $23,000

Core interest income (non-PPP interest income) increased 30% while interest income declined 3%

Net interest income declined only $76,000 despite a $470,000 decline in interest income from PPP loans

Noninterest expense increased 4% from the previous quarter due primarily to increased personnel cost

September Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $319,000, or $0.05 per share, in the September quarter compared to $313,000, or $0.06 per share, for the June quarter. However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the linked-quarter operating loss narrowed to $23,000 from $148,000 due to higher revenue. Gains on securities totaled $371,000 for the September quarter compared to $71,000 in the June quarter.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on its interest-earning assets, which are primarily loans and investments, and the expense it incurs from its funding sources, which are primarily deposits. Net interest income was $1.8 million in the September quarter compared to $1.9 million in the June quarter. The Bank's net interest margin declined from 2.90% in the June quarter to 2.46% in the September quarter due to growth in low yielding cash balances and reduced revenue from PPP loans. PPP revenue declined $470,000 from the June quarter during which the Bank received rapid forgiveness payments from the Small Business Administration. This decline was partially offset by an increase in core interest income (interest income less PPP revenue), which increased $271,000, or 30%, in the September quarter compared to the June quarter. In the September quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $117.8 million from $98.3 million in the June quarter. The weighted average yield on these loans increased to 4.10% in the September quarter from 3.87% in the June quarter. The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time, although the September quarter loan yields benefitted from higher-than-normal prepayment fees from loans that repaid earlier than agreed.

Total assets increased $99.2 million to $365.6 million at September 30, 2021 from $266.5 million at June 30, 2021. Core loans increased by $23.8 million and securities, cash and other assets increased $93.3 million, which increases were partially offset by a $17.6 million net decline in PPP Loans. Growth in assets was funded by a $78.2 million increase in deposits and a $14.1 million increase in shareholders' equity.

Loans, Investment Securities and Deposits

The Bank's core loans increased 22% during the third quarter to $132.1 million compared to $108.3 million at June 30, 2021. The Bank increased core loans committed by $38.0 million during the quarter, which included a $7.2 million increase in unfunded loan commitments. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $73.5 million in unfunded loan commitments. The Bank also had $8.0 million of core loan balances repaid during the September 2021 quarter. The repaid loans resulted in recognition of deferred fees and prepayment fees, which boosted loan yields to 4.10% in the September quarter from 3.87% in the June quarter.

At September 30, 2021, the Bank had 153 core loans in its portfolio totaling $132.1 million in outstanding balances and $205.6 million of gross core loans including unfunded commitments. The average size of new core loans originated during the third quarter was $1.4 million. At September 30, 2021, 50% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") in nature:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category 9/30/2021 Composition Other Construction & Land Development $ 18,092,714

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate $ 48,019,718

Total Commercial Real Estate $ 66,112,432 50%





Owner Occupied Real Estate $ 21,883,371

C&I 43,773,354

Total C&I $ 65,656,725 50%





Other Revolving Loans $ 346,631 0%





Total $ 132,115,788



The average balance of investment securities increased $35.2 million in the September quarter to $96.0 million. Interest income on investment securities was $548,000 in the September quarter, a $129,000 increase from the June quarter. The yield on the portfolio declined from 2.76% for the June quarter to 2.27% for the September quarter. Total investment securities were $132.8 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $67.7 million from June 30, 2021. The decline in yield on the investment portfolio was due primarily to the purchase of short duration mortgage-backed agency securities that were purchased to maintain strong liquidity levels while minimizing interest rate risk in a potential rising rate environment.

Total deposits increased 37% to $287.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $209.3 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 57% to $90.5 million in the September quarter. The noninterest-bearing deposit balances are driven by business customers who manage their core operating accounts through the Bank's treasury systems. During 2021, the Bank has added 50 new treasury customers and now has 126 treasury relationships. The balance of core deposits includes interest-bearing checking, savings and money market account balances which increased $45.2 million to $189.0 million at September 30, 2021. Time deposits were unchanged and totaled $8.0 million at September 30, 2021.

PPP Update

In the September quarter, the SBA made $17.8 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank's PPP loan portfolio compared to $47.2 million in the June quarter. At September 30, 2021, PPP loans totaled $22.7 million. During the September quarter, the Bank realized $349,000 of interest and fees on the PPP portfolio, a decrease of $470,000 from the prior quarter. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $715,000 remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($582,000 net of unrealized costs). Since inception, the Bank has originated 458 PPP loans for over $139 million. PPP revenue as a percentage of total revenue declined from 35% in the June quarter to 14% in the September quarter. The growth in core earnings of the Bank continues to reduce the Bank's reliance on PPP revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $2.3 million in the September quarter, an increase of $94,000 from the prior quarter. The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense related to personnel additions. During the quarter, the total number of employees increased 10% to 44 at September 30, 2021. The growth in personnel costs is in line with the Bank's increased capital and the opportunity to grow the Bank's total assets beyond the earlier forecasts.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at September 30, 2021. The Bank's emerging loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cash flows of prospective businesses. Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues.

Deferred Tax Asset, Non-GAAP Measure

The Bank's tangible book value per share on September 30, 2021 was $8.83. Organization and startup costs during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses during the first eighteen months of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.4 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed. At September 30, 2021, the valuation allowance lowered tangible book value per share by $0.21 from $9.04 (a non-GAAP measurement) to $8.83. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share increased from $8.92 on June 30, 2021 to $9.04 at September 30, 2021 when adding back the impairment of the deferred tax asset.

Outlook

"As we celebrate our eighteen-month anniversary, we are pleased to see that the opportunity for our Bank in the Triad is greater than our original forecast for this point in our operations. The Bank's assets are 47% greater, total deposits are 40% greater, and core demand deposit accounts are nearly 200% greater than our projections at the time of organization. The growth over the first eighteen months has allowed the Bank to invest more in personnel than we expected while not compromising efforts to achieve profitability. We are pleased to have built a larger than projected sales and service team of bankers, treasury officers and support staff. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had 44 employees versus our projection of 25. To date, the Bank's core deposits have increased faster than core loans. At quarter end, the Bank had $715,000 of deferred PPP revenue ($582,000 net of deferred costs) that has yet to be recognized. This deferred revenue should continue to bolster the Bank's total revenue through the end of 2021. We are pleased with the Bank's results to date, and as we look forward, we believe the Bank will continue to exceed expectations." Hamadi commented.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank











































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020































Assets



























Noninterest-bearing cash



$ 19,216,300

$ 1,315,611

$ 4,899,326

$ 1,398,613

$ 736,435

Interest-bearing due from banks



53,918,672

46,773,395

17,259,583

39,763,399

70,015,162

Securities







132,753,497

65,049,332

59,398,336

26,065,622

18,032,330

Federal funds sold





-

-

-

-

-































PPP Loans





22,675,019

40,276,095

83,016,045

78,173,460

100,057,189

Core Loans





132,115,788

108,315,230

95,143,122

73,083,871

49,840,339

Allowance for loan loss



(1,651,905)

(1,354,915)

(1,190,350)

(910,079)

(628,371)

Loans net





153,138,902

147,236,410

176,968,817

150,347,252

149,269,157































Other assets





6,622,029

6,102,655

6,055,184

3,528,292

3,220,127

Total assets





$ 365,649,400

$ 266,477,403

$ 264,581,247

$ 221,103,178

$ 241,273,211































Liabilities

























Demand deposits





$ 90,450,329

$ 57,493,414

$ 55,978,388

$ 27,409,213

$ 18,681,865

Interest-bearing NOW



23,921,946

21,626,263

21,956,030

19,067,897

4,737,561

Interest-bearing savings & MMA



165,103,780

122,161,899

101,058,331

98,446,048

70,005,273

Time deposits





8,040,235

8,027,714

8,818,530

3,806,611

501,000

Total Deposits





287,516,290

209,309,289

187,811,279

148,729,769

93,925,699

Other borrowings





17,318,266

10,756,485

20,685,620

24,946,988

99,713,260

Fed Funds Purchased



-

-

9,346,000

-

-

Other liabilities





2,493,999

2,204,446

2,523,648

2,569,615

2,238,944

Total Liabilities





307,328,555

222,270,220

220,366,548

176,246,372

195,877,903































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





64,980,329

49,881,777

49,822,062

49,730,750

49,639,875

Accumulated Deficit





(6,434,054)

(6,114,560)

(5,801,946)

(5,404,682)

(4,676,843)

AOCI







(225,430)

439,965

194,583

530,738

432,276

Total Shareholders' Equity



58,320,845

44,207,183

44,214,699

44,856,806

45,395,308































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 365,649,400

$ 266,477,403

$ 264,581,247

$ 221,103,178

$ 241,273,211































Shares outstanding





6,602,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

Tangible book value per share



$ 8.83

$ 8.66

$ 8.66

$ 8.79

$ 8.90































Triad Business Bank

















































Income Statement (unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended













September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 348,946

$ 819,102

$ 745,907

$ 881,063

$ 514,893

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





1,218,791

948,447

727,116

577,864

341,619

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



548,462

419,317

254,383

155,893

132,261

Interest Income on balances Due from Banks

18,364

8,017

8,354

9,428

6,623

Other Interest Income





11,094

10,404

4,548

440

364

Total Interest Income





2,145,657

2,205,287

1,740,308

1,624,688

995,760

































Interest Expense



























Interest on NOW Deposits





42,289

43,225

53,207

20,350

11,221

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



222,766

197,613

183,260

272,626

147,500

Interest on Time Deposits





13,692

13,692

12,369

5,373

1,011

Interest on Fed Funds Purchased



-

422

-

-

-

Interest on Borrowings





16,434

24,320

18,525

41,947

54,271

Other Interest Expense





10,082

9,917

4,139

-

-

Total Interest Expense





305,263

289,189

271,500

340,296

214,003

Net Interest Income







1,840,394

1,916,098

1,468,808

1,284,392

781,757



Provision for Loan Losses



296,990

164,565

280,271

281,708

454,563

Net Interest Income After Provision for LL

1,543,404

1,751,533

1,188,537

1,002,684

327,194

































Total Noninterest Income





32,104

36,882

87,062

19,290

40,230

































Total Gain(Loss) on Securities



370,750

70,525

108,488

-

-

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







1,517,840

1,475,650

1,152,497

1,087,939

924,103

Premises & Equipment





120,048

118,819

114,060

139,222

114,659

Total Other Noninterest Expense



627,865

577,084

514,794

522,652

540,864

Total Noninterest Expense





2,265,753

2,171,553

1,781,351

1,749,813

1,579,626



































Loss before Income Tax



(319,495)

(312,613)

(397,264)

(727,839)

(1,212,202)



Income Tax





-

-

-

-

-



Net Loss







$ (319,495)

$ (312,613)

$ (397,264)

$ (727,839)

$ (1,212,202)

































Net Loss per Share





























Basic & Diluted





$ (0.05)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.24)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic & Diluted





6,064,941

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

































Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss





$ (22,505)

$ (148,048)

$ (116,993)

$ (446,131)

$ (757,639)

































Non-GAAP Measures













































Tangible Book Value























Actual 9/30/2021

Non-GAAP

9/30/2021



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 58,320,845

$ 59,709,624



Shares Outstanding









6,602,984

6,602,984



Tangible Book Value Per Share







$ 8.83

$ 9.04





























Deferred Tax Asset









$ 1,388,779

$ 1,388,779



Valuation Allowance









$ (1,388,779)

$ -



Recorded Deferred Tax Asset







$ -

$ 1,388,779





























Effect of Non-GAAP Measure on Tangible Book Value

$ 0.21



























































During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully



impairs the Deferred Tax Asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists





demonstrating that the Deferred Tax Asset will more likely than not be realized, the



valuation allowance will be eliminated. The Non-GAAP measure is shown to





disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at 9/30/2021 had there been no



valuation allowance at that date.











































Pre-Provision Income



































Qtr Ended

9/30/2021

Qtr Ended

6/30/2021

Qtr Ended

3/31/2021 Loss Before Income Tax









$ (319,495)

$ (312,613)

$ (397,264) Provision For Loan Losses









$ 296,990

$ 164,565

$ 280,271 Pre-Provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$ (22,505)

$ (148,048)

$ (116,993)





















































Triad Business Bank





















































































Key Ratios & Other Information





























































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















9/30/2021









6/30/2021









3/31/2021









































































































Interest









Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield On Average Loans





































Average PPP Loans





$ 30,976,950

$ 348,946

4.469%

$ 71,843,132

$ 819,102

4.570%

$ 82,415,770

$ 745,907

3.670% Average Core Loans





117,826,020

1,218,791

4.104%

98,314,011

948,447

3.870%

84,170,458

727,116

3.500%











































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 96,025,414

$ 548,462

2.266%

$ 60,854,121

$ 419,317

2.760%

$ 34,984,755

$ 254,383

2.950%











































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 179,677,948

$ 305,263

0.674%

$ 166,381,245

$ 289,189

0.700%

$ 150,852,228

$ 271,500

0.730%











































Net Interest Margin







































Interest Income









$ 2,145,657









$ 2,205,287









$ 1,740,308



Interest Expense









305,263









289,189









271,500



Average Earnings Assets



$ 296,562,554









$ 265,280,242









$ 237,416,584







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



1,840,394

2.462%





1,916,098

2.897%





1,468,808

2.509%











































Loan to Asset Ratio







































Loan Balance





$ 154,790,807









$ 148,591,325









$ 178,159,167







Total Assets





365,649,400





42.333%

266,477,403





55.761%

264,581,247





67.336%











































Leverage Ratio







































Tier 1 Capital





$ 58,546,275









$ 43,767,218









$ 44,020,116







Avg Total Assets





301,575,704









270,740,371









242,160,119







Avg FRB Borrowings





18,628,302





20.692%

27,872,010





18.021%

22,689,965





20.057%











































Unfunded Commitments



73,508,450









66,350,046









50,899,646

































































































View original content:

SOURCE Triad Business Bank