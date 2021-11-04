Columbus Defense Firm Koffel Brininger Nesbitt Named to 2022 "Best Law Firms"

Koffel Brininger Nesbitt, a nationally recognized criminal defense firm based in Columbus, has been selected to the latest edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koffel Brininger Nesbitt has again been selected for inclusion in the annual U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list.

Koffel Brininger Nesbitt (PRNewsfoto/Koffel Brininger Nesbitt)

About "Best Law Firms"

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list is one of the legal industry's most prestigious ranking publications. Released each year in November, "Best Law Firms" recognizes firms that have achieved unparalleled success in their field while garnering the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

To be qualify for inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney named to the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Earlier this year, KBN Managing Partner Brad Koffel earned his 15th consecutive selection to the Best Lawyers list.

Eligible firms are then evaluated based on their experience, success record, and professional references. Those that earn the highest scores are subsequently named to the final list.

Koffel Brininger Nesbitt

Koffel Brininger Nesbitt is one of Ohio's leading 100% privately retained criminal / DUI defense firms.

Backed by an award-winning team, the firm has successfully represented over 15,000 clients with a 99% client approval rating in matters ranging from DUI and drug crimes to serious felonies, sex offenses, professional licensing hearings, and Title IX violations.

In addition to helping their firm earn a spot among the "Best Law Firms" year after year, KBN attorneys have also earned widespread recognition for themselves, including selection to Ohio Super Lawyers. KBN Founder Brad Koffel is recognized as one of the Top 10 Criminal defense Attorneys in Ohio by the National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys (NACDA) and has been named to The Best Lawyers in America® every year since 2008.

For more information about the firm, visit www.koffellaw.com.

