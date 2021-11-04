Kevin O'Leary Launches New Lifestyle Website Shop 'Mr. Wonderful' In Partnership With Vintage Wine Estates

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, businessman, author, politician and television personality Kevin O'Leary — also known as "Mr. Wonderful," has launched Shop Mr. Wonderful — a new lifestyle platform in partnership with Vintage Wine Estates.

In addition to Kevin's tips to elevate the ordinary to wonderful, the website will feature affordable luxury-level products personally curated by Kevin, including over 55 wine selections from across the Vintage Wine Estates family of wineries including Girard, B.R. Cohn, Kunde and Laetitia. The site will also include "Kevin's Spotlight," a weekly product pick sent to all ShopMrWonderdul.com subscribers weekly featuring insight from Kevin into his product selections.

"Shop Mr. Wonderful is my opportunity to highlight products that I love, that I share with my family and friends and now, because of ww.shopmrwonderful.com with my incredible fans and followers who, like me, want to live the wonderful life," said Kevin O'Leary. "One of life's most wonderful pleasures is a fantastic glass of wine, so I'm beyond thrilled to share my favorite wine picks on this new platform.'

Customers will have the opportunity to interact with Kevin directly via the site's "Ask Kevin" feature where users can ask specific questions relating to any product on the site, which will be displayed on the site with Kevin's responses. Kevin will also share his thoughts on the "Live Wonderfully" blog providing a rare glimpse into his private family life through exclusive videos from his wife and family. For more information, visit https://www.shopmrwonderful.com .

About Kevin O'Leary:

Kevin O'Leary is a top entrepreneur speaker, businessman, author, politician and television personality. Also known as "Mr. Wonderful," he describes himself as an "eco-preneur" and looks for not only investments that make money but are environmentally friendly as well. He provides audiences with insights on business, finance, and financial literacy. O'Leary is Chairman of O'Leary Financial Group – a group of companies that includes O'Leary Ventures, O'Leary Productions, his Shark Tank deals and a continually growing rooster of other businesses. He is also the founder and Chief Sommelier of O'Leary Fine Wines, an award-winning wine label, as well as a member of Boston's 107-year old Hamilton Trust.

About Vintage Wine Estates:

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vintage Wine Estates