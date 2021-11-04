Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Named to 2022 U.S. News "Best Law Firms"

Nashville-based Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge has been selected to the 2022 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, a nationally recognized civil trial practice based in Nashville, has been named to the 2022 U.S. News ­­- Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list. The firm earned the publication's highest Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in three separate practice areas:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Nashville Metro Tier 1

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Nashville Metro Tier 1

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, Nashville Metro Tier 1

Published by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, the "Best Law Firms" list recognizes firms across the country that have demonstrated the highest standards of professional success. To be eligible for inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. All KCB Partners – Randall L. Kinnard, Daniel L. Clayton, and Mark S. Beveridge – were selected to the latest Best Lawyers listing, and each have earned its prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" award in years prior.

In addition to having top-rated attorneys, firms are also vetted by the Best Lawyers editorial team, which reviews firm surveys, references submitted by peers and clients, and each firm's record of success in their field. Best Lawyers calculates the data to assign each firm an overall score and ranking. The Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking is the highest available.

A Proven Nashville Trial Practice

Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is no stranger to major recognition. Since 1977, the firm has won millions in compensation for clients across Tennessee and a number of record-setting results. Among its notable victories are a $55 million recovery for Sportscaster Erin Andrews in a case against a hotel and stalker, the largest medical negligence verdict in Tennessee history for a single person ($22 million), and the largest verdict in Weakley County history ($15.2 million).

KCB owes much of its success to its award-winning team of trial lawyers. Over their years in practice, the firm's attorneys have earned ample recognition for their work, as well as numerous selections to Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America®, and the Nashville Business Journal's "Best of the Bar." Led by Board Certified Civil Trial and Medical Malpractice Specialists, the firm has also become known for litigating high-stakes civil claims involving serious injuries and medical negligence.

KCB represents victims and families across Tennessee and the surrounding region. More information can be found at www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com.

