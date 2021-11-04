Now Open: Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Welcomes Guests with Laid-Back Luxury in the Dominican Republic Opening Rates Grant Guests 49% Off, $300 Resort Credits and a License to Chill with Upscale Accommodations, Expansive Entertainment, and Exclusive Dining Options

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, the highly-anticipated Margaritaville® Island Reserve Cap Cana officially opened its doors, welcoming guests for the ultimate carefree island escape on one of the most sought-after stretches of beach in the Dominican Republic, Playa Juanillo. The resort boasts 228 suites and 40 ultra-luxe villas plus an expansive Entertainment Village that serves as the main entertainment hub of the property with live performances on two stages, 10 food & beverage venues, a world-class St. Somewhere Spa, and much more.

The five-star resort is the first purpose-built and second property under the Island Reserve brand, which combines Karisma Hotels & Resorts ' world-class, all-inclusive amenities with Margaritaville's signature lifestyle of lighthearted fun and escapism.

"The launch of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is a thrilling next step in our partnership with Margaritaville," said Mario Mathieu, VP of Business Development for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Blending incomparable service with ultimate relaxation, this stunning stretch of Playa Juanillo is the perfect location for this newest union. Cap Cana is an exclusive gated community and not only do we have the most beautiful beach with luxury facilities, our guests also have access to yacht sailings at the Cap Cana Marina and tee times at the Jack Nicklaus Punta Espada Golf Club nearby."

"An escape to Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is the carefree getaway everyone needs right now," said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer at Margaritaville. "From the beauty and beaches of the Dominican Republic to the all-inclusive, world-class experience and resort staff that immediately feel like family, guests will easily and confidently be able to relax, adventure, dine, dance, and smile in a true Margaritaville way."

Guests looking to travel to Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana now through Jan. 31, 2022 should book the exclusive Grand Opening Special , which offers 49% savings and $300 in resort credits when booked by Jan. 1, 2022.

Seaside Suites Strike the Balance Between Comfort and Luxury

Guests will step into the Margaritaville state of mind at any of the resort's 228 suites, each embodying serene, laid-back luxury with subtle nautical details and colors influenced by the Caribbean sea, sand, and sky. With 13 luxury room types to choose from, including swim up and honeymoon suites, vacationers can choose from an array of layouts that best cater to their needs, each equipped with specialty amenities unique to Margaritaville, like minibars stocked with favorite refreshments from Joe Merchant's Coffee & Provisions and 24/7 access to the resort's Island Ambassadors.

Island Reserve Villas Provide Upscale Privacy

Located within an exclusive adults-only enclave, the Island Reserve Villas are composed of 10 two-story buildings, each featuring four villas complete with a king-sized bed, kitchenette, furnished living area, outdoor shower, private terrace, and more. Second floor villas boast access to a private plunge pool while ground floor villas step right into a sprawling lagoon pool which features the S.O.S. Swim Up Bar and hanging beds. Personalized butler service is also available to assist guests with their every need, from selecting the best pillow from a menu of options to choosing a room scent from the resort's signature aromatherapy menu.

Paradise in the Jimmy Buffett Suite

As the signature penthouse suite, the one-of-a-kind Jimmy Buffett Suite is designed with exclusive luxury and entertainment in mind, encompassing over 1,400 square feet of indoor and outdoor space featuring a furnished terrace with a custom-built grill and dining area to seat 10. Those staying in this king bed suite will be treated to personalized butler service, a champagne welcome, daily food and beverage amenities, an in-suite, private chef-catered dinner, pillow and aromatherapy menus, access to the St. Somewhere Spa hydrotherapy pools, and much more.

Stunning Views from the Son of a Sailor Suites

With similar over-the-top amenities to the Jimmy Buffett Suite, the resort's six Son of a Sailor Suites feature a kitchenette and breakfast bar, large bathroom with a standing tub and standalone rain shower, and more. Guests can unwind on their private terrace overlooking the magnificent Caribbean Sea, complete with lounge furnishings and a dining table that seats four.

One-of-a-Kind Culinary Offerings

With 10 distinct food and beverage venues, it is always "Five o'Clock Somewhere" at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana. Seven of the restaurant and bar outlets are located within the Entertainment Village, the social heartbeat of the property. Here, patrons can dine on handcrafted Italian creations at Frank & Lola's, Pan Asian street food inspired bites at Mon So Wi, succulent barbecue specialties at LandShark Brewery and Grill, decadent cuts grilled to perfection at JWB Steakhouse, and seafood delights at The Boat House.

For an authentic taste of the Dominican Republic, guests can sample over 60 kinds of rum at Rum Runners, which also features signature Caribbean dishes like Jamaican Oxtail, Cajun Seafood Bowl, and Rum Pudding. Whether lounging poolside or on the white sand of Playa Juanillo, Margaritaville's signature tropical cocktails are always flowing at either the Five o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Swim Up Bar, S.O.S. Swim Up Bar, or Punch Bar & Lounge.

Dazzling Entertainment and Endless Activities

At Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, an expansive slate of daily entertainment and activities will keep guests engaged. During the day, the Sports Hub offers water and beach volleyball, yoga, pickleball, aqua fitness classes, and more. Plus, guests can enjoy nonstop fun with complimentary merengue and salsa dance lessons, cooking classes, Spanish lessons, wine & cheese tastings, and rum & cigar tastings. At night, the Margaritaville Main Stage lights up with live music, DJ parties, rock concerts, and silent discos.

Young ones also have a space all their own. Four-to-12-year-olds will love the Parakeet Kids' Club, which offers daily supervised activities including arts and crafts, treasure hunts, pajama parties, and more.

Finally, for some pampering in paradise, the St. Somewhere Spa features 11,000-square-feet of world-class amenities, treatment rooms, a full-service beauty salon, hydrotherapy pool complex, and a state-of-the-art Fins Up! fitness center. Additionally, the signature Sky Wedding private rooftop terrace is available for couples seeking an unforgettable ceremony with views of the sea and sunset.

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind™ , which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements .

About Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is the first purpose-built Island Reserve resort, a brand which combines Karisma Hotels & Resorts ' world-class, all-inclusive amenities with Margaritaville's signature sense of lighthearted fun and escapism. Situated on the white sand beaches of Playa Juanillo in the Dominican Republic, the resort is just steps away from beautiful turquoise waters and a mere 15 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport. Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana features 228 suites across 13 different room categories, 40 ultra-luxe villas within an adults-only oasis, 10 food and beverage establishments, a world-class St. Somewhere Spa, and the Entertainment Village, which is home to immersive music, entertainment, and a diverse palette of casual and refined culinary and mixology offerings. Located in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, guests have access to yacht sailings at the nearby Cap Cana Marina, tee times at the Jack Nicklaus Punta Espada Golf Club, and thrilling island adventures at Scape Park.

