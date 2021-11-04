PosiGen Hires Chief Financial Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of Thomas Plagemann as Chief Financial Officer. Thomas is an accomplished energy finance professional and entrepreneur with almost 30 years of experience building businesses, originating and executing investments, financings and M&A, related to energy and infrastructure assets and businesses. Most recently, Thomas served as the Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Capital Markets for one of the largest residential solar companies in the United States.

PosiGen logo (PRNewsFoto/PosiGen Solar)

In his role as PosiGen's Chief Financial Officer, Thomas will oversee all financial responsibilities at the company, including raising capital, accounting, policy and regulatory work, as well as markets and products. Thomas has deal experience that spans the capital structure, including common equity, structured and tax equity, as well as asset and corporate debt financing in the bank and capital markets, which will be important as PosiGen continues to expand into more markets.

"Thomas comes to us with a tremendous amount of relevant experience in the US renewable energy and power markets," says Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "We will benefit from his ability to visualize, develop and execute on complex capital raising strategies as well as his ability to build and manage teams. We are excited to add his expertise to our team as we continue to take our mission to LMI homeowners in new markets."

Thomas says he was drawn to PosiGen's mission to make solar available to everyone. "When you save LMI homeowners the kind of money we're saving them, it's meaningful," he says. "Everyone likes to save money, but for our customers, the savings impact makes a real difference in their day to day lives. PosiGen's emphasis on putting the customer first, while incorporating energy efficiency together with lower energy costs delivers a combined package of significant savings to people who need it the most."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 17,000 customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and also provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 17,000 residential customers, over 300 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida.

CONTACT:

Amy Barrios

504-621-5646

amy@mmsnola.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PosiGen Solar Energy and Energy Efficiency