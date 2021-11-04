Stage Closes Fund to Acquire Early-Stage Companies Moving off the Venture Path

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage, a majority female-led private equity group that acquires controlling interest in early-stage companies closed its first fund on October 29.

Stage Fund is a female-led private equity fund focused on identifying companies in venture portfolios that have potential to be turned into profitable mid-sized businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Stage)

Stage was founded by Daniel Frydenlund in 2009 and after 10 years of building a proven track record, brought in new partners to launch a committed capital fund. Mr. Frydenlund wanted to expand and scale the Stage model with Krista Morgan and Ingrid Alongi, two Denver-area entrepreneurs, who have both founded, grown, and exited venture-backed companies and understand the challenges founders face.

Krista Morgan, GP at Stage said, "We have enhanced our proven early-stage investment model and are seeking post-series A companies who need an alternative path when Series B may not present itself for businesses; as Series A rounds grow, a lot of good companies will not necessarily become unicorns but will need a strong capital and operating partner, that's where Stage comes in."

Daniel Frydenlund, Chairman and GP commented, "We could not be more excited about the impact we have seen over the past decade as we have developed our approach. We will be focused on a portfolio of companies we can quickly and effectively grow."

Stage's playbook is a hybrid model integrating best practices from venture capital, private equity, and the venture studio model for shared services. With five portfolio companies already part of the Fund, early performance has dictated Stage to close Fund I early and begin the process of raising Fund II to scale their unique approach.

Ingrid Alongi, GP at Stage said, "Joining the Stage portfolio has given new opportunities for businesses. Each partner and Stage team member brings value which gets directly applied to the portfolio from day-one. Stage is relatable, trusted and is seeing growing opportunity in providing a path for founders and their teams to accomplish their goals for growth and exit."

About Stage Fund

Stage Fund, founded in 2009, is a majority female-led private equity fund focused on acquiring controlling interest in companies undergoing a change in capital structure, strategy, operations, or growth. Stage offers early-stage, small and medium-sized enterprises both the capital and management expertise to rethink their approach to growth. Visit www.stagefund.com for additional information.

Contact:

Austin Grisham

720-735-7272

austin@stagefund.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stage Fund