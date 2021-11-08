InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Clean & Massage the Back (WDH-2690)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and effortless way to clean and massage all areas of the back and shoulders in seconds," said an inventor, from Bowie, Md., "so I invented the BACK MASSAGE. My design could contribute to cleaner, healthier skin and it could provide a more relaxing shower experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to wash and massage the back. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with a handled scrubbing tool. As a result, it eliminates the need to reach and strain and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2690, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp