Master Managed Service Provider Launches Second Component of Team GPS at IT Nation Innovative "People Platform" to improve employee and client engagement and retention in the spotlight at MSP industry's largest annual conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a Master Managed Services Provider (MMSP), will launch the second component of its innovative Team GPS application at IT Nation, the managed service provider (MSP) industry's biggest annual gathering being held this week at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. The component, with a focus on employee engagement, is part of a full-service business operating system that centralizes the traditionally disparate tools for engaging and retaining employees.

Referred to as the company's "People Platform", Team GPS focuses on the connective tissue between company strategic goals, employee growth, and employee and client engagement. This generates greater satisfaction for both parties while driving higher profitability for MSP businesses.

The employee engagement component is divided into two sections:

Employee Sentiment

eNPS - A Net Promoter Score aimed at capturing employee engagement and loyalty. Queries employees on how likely they are to recommend working at a company to friends and family on a scale from 0-10. Measuring eNPS on a frequent basis helps identify trends of employee engagement. This, in turn, lowers churn by prompting a company to take proactive action around dips in employee sentiment.

Companies can create custom surveys to engage employees. Examples include:

Rewards and Recognition

Recognize and reward employees through a points-based economy that facilitates peer to peer feedback. Recognition is centered around company core values so that all team members are replicating the behaviors and values deemed essential to the company's success.

Allow employees to redeem recognition points for e-Rewards from major retailers or make charitable contributions.

Analyze recognition based on core values to illustrate which values are being recognized and to identify the top performers.

ITBD, a market leader in delivering engineering talent and education to MSPs, leveraged its extensive industry experience and knowledge to fully develop its first platform in-house. Team GPS addresses many vital areas pertinent specifically to employees, their job performance and satisfaction, and workplace culture. It's comprised of other components, including rewards and recognition and strategy and goals. The first component ― customer engagement ― was released in September.

"We committed to our customers to launch this second module in November and we have achieved that, and we're very excited to have the third module debut in January 2022," said Sunny Kaila, chief executive officer for ITBD. "Team GPS is a groundbreaking tool that very effectively helps MSPs successfully transform from a tech-centric mindset to a people-centric mindset, which is imperative for their future success."

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps clients navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges its customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

