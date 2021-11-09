6Connex Acquires Eventory to Expand Hybrid Event Service Offerings

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6Connex , the leading platform for virtual and hybrid events, today announced that it has entered into a definite agreement to acquire Eventory , one of the top global event management platforms, to offer its customers an expanded range of services for virtual and hybrid events. Terms of the acquisition were not made public.

6Connex is the leading provider of virtual event solutions. The secure, cloud-based platform expands audience reach and drives in-depth content engagement for marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and HR communities. The product portfolio includes virtual environments, learning management, and webinars. For more information visit 6Connex.com, or call 1-800-395-4702. (PRNewsfoto/6Connex)

The Eventory event management platform allows 6Connex customers to deliver even more engaging events.

The acquisition of the Eventory event management platform expands the 6Connex product portfolio to allow customers to deliver engaging events regardless of size, location, or use case.

Said Ruben Castaño, CEO of 6Connex, "This investment represents an important strategic step in our journey, and uniquely positions our organization to offer a full suite of best-in-class solutions that meet the physical, virtual and hybrid event demands. Eventory's suite of products supports our goals to deliver emerging event technologies faster, more affordably and with greater reliability than anyone. We are excited to work together with Eventory for the benefit of our customers."

The combined 6Connex and Eventory solutions, will enable users to create, plan, manage, and run physical and virtual events, through a comprehensive set of solutions that integrate attendee engagement features, AI driven interactions and unique virtual environments. Eventory is a Poland-based firm that serves a wide range of organizations and marketing agencies throughout the world. While 6Connex works to fully integrate Eventory's products, they will be offered on a standalone basis to customers.



"We are pleased to now be a part of a firm that we've always held in the highest regard, and whose reputation is known throughout the events industry," said Andrzej Targosz, CEO of Eventory. "6Connex is ideally positioned to meet emerging demands in the events industry, and I am confident Eventory's dynamic physical and hybrid functionalities will further support 6Connex's ability to unlock new markets and achieve future growth. This transaction will also benefit Eventory's current clients and employees, who will be joining a major player in the events space."

Read more about this news here.

About 6Connex

6Connex is the leading provider of virtual and hybrid event solutions. Its secure, cloud-based platform expands audience reach and drives in-depth content engagement for marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and HR communities. Its product portfolio includes virtual and hybrid venues, learning management and webinars. For more information, visit www.6connex.com or call 1-800-395-4702.

About Eventory:

Eventory is an online platform that allows for event organizers to plan, conduct and analyze any event or business meeting, regardless of whether they are held online, in-person or in a combination of both. Eventory provides a unique set of advanced features that create engagement among attendees and the ability for marketing, sales and HR departments to accurately analyze an event's effectiveness.

Media Contact:

Bob Zeitlinger

bzeitlinger@makovsky.com

551-427-7298

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 6Connex