Michael Baker International Announces a Series of Promotions in Mid-Atlantic Region

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a series of organizational updates in its Mid-Atlantic Region to drive growth and strengthen its position across the region and within the energy, state transportation and Federal markets. Lorna Parkins, FAICP, has been promoted to Office Executive of the firm's Richmond, Virginia, office. She takes over the position from Paul Baginski, P.E., who is stepping into a new role as Energy Lead for the Mid-Atlantic Region. Additionally, John Mentz is transitioning into a new position as Operations Manager for Department of Defense programs for the Virginia Beach office.

"Lorna, Paul and John all bring decades of experience to their new leadership roles and I am confident they will continue to deliver project excellence for our clients throughout the firm and Mid-Atlantic Region," said John Walsh, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "These three strategic promotions speak to the impressive talent we have within our company and the colleagues who are ready to step up for our clients, lead our people and lead our business."

Lorna Parkins , FAICP, has been with Michael Baker for 23 years and most recently served as Vice President and Regional Practice Lead – Planning for the Mid-Atlantic Region, where she collaborated with numerous offices and groups regarding strategic planning, technical development, project delivery and quality control practices for planners across the company. In her new leadership role, Ms. Parkins will lead the Richmond office focusing on accelerating growth in the state and region, capitalizing on her excellent reputation and relationships with clients such as the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and numerous Metropolitan Planning Organizations. Ms. Parkins earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Economics from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Planning/Urban Affairs from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University . She is a member of the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Paul Baginski, P.E., will be responsible for the health and growth of the region's energy initiatives in his role as Energy Lead for the Mid-Atlantic Region, focusing on client engagement, project delivery and capturing new business within the sector. With the ever-changing demands of traditional and renewable energy sources and transmission, Mr. Baginski will leverage his talents to collaborate with clients and develop the appropriate resources to support projects in the energy sector and will focus on working with teaming partners to convert this agreement into executable work for the region. He has previously managed private sector utility company portfolios for Utah Power and Light, Nevada Power Company and Exelon. Mr. Baginski earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies from Rollins College .

John Mentz is transitioning into a new position as Operations Manager for Department of Defense (DoD) programs for the firm's Virginia Beach office. Among those programs are the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy's (DLA-E) Military Fuels Leak Detection Program. For more than a decade, Michael Baker has supported DLA-E, which is responsible for 95%of the fuel storage tanks on all U.S. military installations worldwide. As the firm continues its investment into Federal programs, Mr. Mentz will leverage his 40 years of industry experience and provide regulatory-required and best management practice leak detection tests or compliance actions at Air Force, Army, Navy , United States Marine Corps and DLA-E fuel facilities worldwide, supporting DLA-E's leak detection Centrally Managed Program. He has been with Michael Baker for 29 years and has extensive experience working on environmental issues with Federal clients, including the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, NAVFAC Southeast, U.S. Navy and U.S. Department of Defense. Mr. Mentz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences from Pennsylvania State University .

