QUODD Announces Record Sales and Year-Over-Year Growth for Q3

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced record sales and year-over-year growth for the quarter ending September 30th. The company said it is experiencing strong momentum as organizations look to reduce their market data costs, and work with vendors who are leveraging the latest technologies that are not beholden to legacy systems.

QUODD Logo (PRNewsfoto/Financeware)

Highlights of the QUODD's performance include:

Year-to-date sales up 130% over last year

New customer sales are up 100% from last year

Apex Fintech Solutions partnership launch in Q3

New market data and technology partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

New product releases geared to the middle to back-office operations, risk, and client servicing professionals

The rise of online trading platforms is democratizing consumer access to the market. Providers are choosing modernized providers like QUODD to help reduce the total cost of ownership for flexible, timely, and quality market data. QUODD's customizable approach to market data position the firm as the premier vendor for innovative companies like Apex, Blackbox, and iFlip. "QUODD's flexible licensing, affordable pricing and Vendor of Record capabilities enable us to seamlessly scale our solution set," says Dustin Kirkland, Chief Product Officer at Apex Fintech Solutions.

QUODD has doubled down on its investment in both product innovation and technology to meet customer demands for a better digital experience. "Through our commitment to adopt new technology we are able to move faster than ever while driving operational efficiencies and reducing the overall cost of doing business," says David Kirk, QUODD CTO. "Our strategy is very agile and allows us to adapt and evolve all aspects of the data delivery ecosystem to meet the needs of our customers."

"We are able to execute on our transformative product roadmap faster thanks to the investments we made in 2021 into our technology process and platform," says Justin Van Til, Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy for QUODD. "In early 2022 we will be launching a digital experience that dramatically improves access and affordability to global pricing and reference data for middle to back-office stakeholders."

"The demand for QUODD's suite of market data products has grown exponentially over the last year due to the transparency and ease of use we are bringing to the market data experience," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "We will continue to invest in our delivery methods to provide comprehensive, global information in any format with the greatest quality, timeliness, and service levels in the marketplace."

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services a portfolio company of Financeware, provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed and evaluated pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About Financeware

inanceware is an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. The company's set of broad capabilities span financial market data, wealth management workflow processing, and tech-enabled RIA services. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware combines the rich competencies and market leadership of its three businesses QUODD, VMS and Wealthcare and leverages go-to-market and operational synergies across the platform. Learn more at www.financeware.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Financeware