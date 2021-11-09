Webull Financial Donates Brooklyn Nets Tickets to DozenS of New York-Based Community Organizations

Donation of 8,000 Tickets Follows Announcement of Multi-Year Partnership Between Webull and the Nets

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker-dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, donated more than 8,000 tickets to the first eight Brooklyn Nets home games this season to dozens of New York-based community organizations, including Sheltering Arms and Lutheran Social Services of New York. The tickets were distributed to children and their families, as well as non-profit employees.

"Giving back to the New York community is a very important aspect of our company's mission," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "Seeing the joy and appreciation of these individuals is a good reminder of what really matters. We're extremely grateful for the ability to provide these tickets."

Logan, a member of Sheltering Arms who received tickets, said, "This was a great opportunity to introduce the game of basketball to our nephew, Milan. We always play ball in the park but now Milan had a chance to see what hard work and determination can help him achieve if he takes basketball seriously."

"The majority of our staff are essential workers and going to the game is an opportunity many of our participants might not have otherwise experienced," said Rachel Bleecker, Executive Director at the Lutheran Social Services of New York. "Together, we got to put smiles on the faces of many deserving folks."

Webull announced its multi-year partnership with the Nets, the New York Liberty, and affiliated organizations in September. The company is the Official Patch Partner of the Nets and was recognized at center court prior to the team's home opener on Oct. 24 at Barclays Center.

For more information on Webull and its offerings, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

View original content:

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC