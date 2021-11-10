4Front Ventures to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 17, 2021

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp . (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on current business trends at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 TIME: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time U.S./CANADA TOLL-FREE DIAL-IN: 1-866-248-8441 WEBCAST: The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at this link . REPLAY: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Toll-free replay number: 1-888-203-1112 Replay entry code: 1662764 INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN ASSISTANCE: Contact IR@4FrontVentures.com

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated "Mission Dispensaries" and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit www.4frontventures.com .

