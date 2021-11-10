AUDACIOUS Subsidiary ALPS Enters into Partnership with Priva, a Leading Global Supplier of Environmental Control Solutions

Integrates Marketing of APIS, an ALPS Compliance System and Services Platform, with Priva's Sales & Marketing Reach in Over 100 Countries

Partnership to Leverage Priva's 12,000+ horticulture projects worldwide

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Terry Booth, CEO, is delighted to announce: Australis Capital Inc., operating as AUDACIOUS (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA", "AUDACIOUS", or the "Company"), an emerging global cannabis company with an expanding suite of multi-state operations, announced today that its majority-owned subsidiary, ALPS, has entered into a partnership agreement with Priva, a leading technology company in the development and sales of hardware, software and data-services in the field of climate control, energy saving and optimal reuse of water. The partnership will focus on the joint marketing of ALPS' advanced compliance and maintenance service solution, APIS, across the global horticulture industry.

Australis Capital Inc. (CNW Group/Australis Capital Inc.)

Priva is the world leader in environmental climate solutions for the horticulture sector, offering sustainable solutions that optimize climate control and yield savings in energy and water utilization. Priva operates 16 offices globally, has a presence in over 100 countries and a substantial installed customer base of over 12,000 projects. With this strong foundation, the partnership between ALPS and Priva is well positioned to introduce the new APIS solution to a captive audience.

Compliance and risk reduction are increasingly becoming standard requirements for the horticultural industry. Increasingly, expectations and demands regarding the security of supply, while achieving optimal quality and efficiency, are getting stricter. Both industry leaders believe they are well positioned to take the lead in enhancing solutions and operational protocols in the field of food security, food safety and compliance. Technology and innovation, core competencies for both companies, are key to drive future success in the emerging field of Industrial Greenhouse Management.

The ALPS team of specialists created the APIS system to provide a highly advanced, industrial-level compliance and (predictive) maintenance service solution specifically focusing on greenhouses and other indoor controlled-environment agriculture operations. APIS consists of a suite of tools and services designed to help achieve GMP compliance and greatly improve maintenance effectiveness, efficiencies, yield and predictive modelling. APIS integrates with multiple greenhouse sub-systems and processes to deliver significant overall process improvements, generating significant and sustainable ROI for operators.

Management Commentary

Thomas Larssen, President of ALPS, commented, "Partnering with Priva will be transformational for our business as it significantly expands our market reach. Like us, Priva is an integral part of the horticulture industry, is incredibly well respected and has a global reach that is difficult to match. Partnering with Priva, offers a significant opportunity for AUDACIOUS to accelerate the commercial roll-out of its APIS system. This is a strong endorsement of the standing of and hard work by the ALPS team by the global leader in their field. We believe this partnership should contribute to strong revenue growth for ALPS and AUDACIOUS.

Rather than adapt and use existing systems from varying industries and suppliers with no roots in our sector, we opted to build our APIS solution ourselves from the ground up. APIS meets the needs of today, while ensuring operations are future proof. This truly is a system of the industry, by the industry and for the industry, and that's why interest is so high."

John van der Wilk, VP Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, stated, "Priva and ALPS are the gold standard in our respective segments of the horticulture value chain. With the partnership between Priva and ALPS, we can provide optimal compliance solutions, using our latest Priva cloud technology, integrated with the APIS software. The APIS management module is geared towards full integration of multiple systems creating secure reports, dashboards and insights. We believe that our clients can benefit by adopting APIS and we are very excited to work with ALPS on marketing this new offering."

About Priva

Priva is a technology company that develops hardware, software and data services in the field of climate control, energy saving and optimal reuse of water. With more than 500 colleagues, 16 local offices and over 450 international installation partners, Priva delivers sustainable solutions and services in more than 100 countries. With its activities in Horticulture, Building Automation and Indoor Growing, Priva wants to contribute to the cities of the future: where people can enjoy a healthy working and living environment and have access to safe and nutritious food.

About AUSA

Audacious is at its roots a community and culture-based cannabis company. After the completion of a dissident shareholder battle that ended with convincing shareholder approval, Terry Booth, former Aurora CEO, who had to step away from AUSA upon spin off, re-joined AUSA as CEO on March 9, 2021. Since then, the company has reset the direction of AUSA and in just 7 months closed multiple accretive transactions, improved legacy contracts, established a world class Executive Team, and resolved previous executive and board exits.

Also, in the same 3-month time frame, AUSA with its acquisition of ALPS has entered the global Sustainable Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry, a rapidly growing segment of the global horticulture market. ALPS provides customized designs along with multiple services that allow operators to maximize yield and quality while minimizing inputs and resources, including labor. ALPS at present is active in cannabis and traditional horticulture projects across the globe, including the U.S., Canada, Denmark Finland, Iceland, Germany, Netherlands, Bahrein, United Arab Emirates, Southeast Asia, Australia, as well as other jurisdictions.

Total Capex committed by ALPS' clients since Aurora divested its interest just 17 short months ago during the Covid crisis, stands at approximately $1 billion, with a rapidly growing business development pipeline with over $7 billion in total Capex planned to be spent by potential clients.

AUSA's business assets include: a 51% ownership interest in ALPS, a milestone weighted deal with an option to acquire the remaining 49% of ALPS –- AUSA and Green Therapeutics, an award-winning MSO, have finalized and agreed to all terms with respect to AUSA's 100% acquisition. AUSA also owns the iconic West Coast brand Mr. Natural and the ingestibles brand LOOS with a footprint in the California market. AUSA furthermore owns a dispensary in San Jose, which also serves as a distribution hub for Eaze, the largest legal cannabis delivery service in North America.

Additionally, AUSA has a supply partnership with Belle Fleur, founded by the team behind Rapper Weed, who have a close relationship with key industry influencer Machine Gun Kelly. AUSA and Belle Fleur are working towards a broader arrangement to include brand partnerships in Massachusetts and other jurisdictions the companies intend entering into.

AUSA furthermore has investments in Body and Mind Inc., a U.S. MSO, Quality Green, a Canadian licensed producer and Cocoon, a company changing the dispensary customer user experience through self-service kiosks. The Company also has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Endeavour owned Professional Bull Riders. Under the partnership, the Company is launching a PBR endorsed line of topical CBD products under the Wreck Relief brand. AUSA as well has executed a term sheet for a JV partnership with U.S. and Canada-based 3 Rivers Biotech for plant tissue culture, genetics clean-up and micro propagation.

AUSA and ALPS have secured contracts or are in late-stage negotiations in the following jurisdictions: Australia, UAE, Bahrain, Canada, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Jordan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Massachusetts, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, and California, with other deals in other states presently being evaluated and negotiated. Audacious are laser focused on New York and New Jersey as well.

The Company's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

"Terry Booth"

________________________________

Terry Booth

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein is forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the ability of ALPS to convert its pipeline into contracts; the impact of the changes to U.S. federal and state statutory developments with respect to the cannabis industry and the opportunities this may present for the Company; and the Company's current liquidity. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully satisfy the conditions to closing the proposed transaction; the ability of the Company to successfully execute on its plans for the Company and GT; legal changes relating to the cannabis industry proceeding as anticipated.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions that could limit the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Australis Capital Inc.